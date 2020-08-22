Watch: Vadim Nemkov demolishes Ryan Bader at Bellator 244 – full fight video highlights

Ryan Bader is no longer two-division world champion. Making the second defense of his light heavyweight title in the headliner of Bellator 244, he faced challenger Vadim Nemkov. The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the distance.

It was all over in Round 2. Nemkov delivered a powerful right kick to the head, dropping Bader to the canvas. He followed it up with a barrage of strikes all way till the moment when the fight was stopped.

At some point the defending champion almost managed to get back on his feet, yet, as he was getting repeatedly hit to the face, the fight got back on the floor. The challenger wouldn’t stop dominating, continuously landing hands.

Badr was trying hard to cover it up, and yes, got up and started to retreat, but only to get dropped once again, when Nemkov threw left hand from behind. After that the referee has seen enough. The fight was stopped and waved off at the official time stamp of 3 minutes and 2 seconds into the second round.

You can watch Bader vs Nemkov full fight video highlights below.

.@RyanBader puts Vadim Nemkov on his back as round one winds down.#Bellator244 pic.twitter.com/ovb01v2PRt — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) August 22, 2020

Vadim Nemkov came away with his 7th straight W and light heavyweight gold tonight at #Bellator244. pic.twitter.com/oMMFzUryzL — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) August 22, 2020

With the win Vadim Nemkov became a new Bellator light heavyweight champion. He scored the seventh win in a row and updated his record to 12-2.

Ryan Bader dropped to 27-6, 1 NC and lost light heavyweight title. He is still the reigning heavyweight champion.

Bellator 244 took place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on August 22 (AEST) live on Paramount Network and DAZN. The full fight results can be found here.