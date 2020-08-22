Search
Jorge Linares positive for COVID-19, fight against Javier Fortuna on August 28 postponed

Parviz Iskenderov
The scheduled for August 28, WBC ‘Diamond” lightweight championship bout between Jorge Linares (47-5, 29 KO) and Javier Fortuna (35-2-1, 24 KOs) has been postponed, after Linares tested positive for COVID-19. The contest was set to headline Golden Boy fight card live on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. The promotion made the announcement on Saturday (read below).

“The August 28 boxing event presented by Golden Boy and DAZN at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino has been postponed following a positive COVID-19 test result from Jorge “El Nino de Oro” Linares. We are actively working with all parties involved to reschedule the event as soon as possible.”

“Although sporting events around the world continue to face ongoing uncertainty due to the pandemic, we remain committed to presenting top-tier fights for our fans to enjoy. Details for the new date will be announced in the near future.”

Linares was last in action this past February, when he knocked out Carlos Morales in the fourth round. Prior to that he scored a unanimous decision against Al Toyogon.

Javier Fortuna also won two of his previous bouts. He last fought in November 2019, taking the win by TKO in the second round against Jesus Cueallar. Before that he earned a unanimous decision against Sharif Bogere.

The new date and more information for Linares vs. Fortuna is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

