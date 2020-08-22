COLD: Kulabdam drops Sangmanee with heavy hand at ONE Championship No Surrender 3 (video)

Kulabdam earned his spot in the final of bantamweight Muay Thai tournament. The Thai fighter faced his country-patriot Sangmanee in the main event of ONE Championship: No Surrender 3 in Bangkok, Thailand. The event premiered on August 21 (watch full event video here).

The scheduled for three rounds bout didn’t go the distance. It was all over at 2 minutes and 45 seconds into the opening round. Although Sangmanee avoided an uppercut, he was tagged by Kulabdam’s heavy overhand left, which dropped him to the canvas, and that was it.

You can watch the video of knockout below.

Kulabdam ?? punches his ticket to the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament finals with a shocking first-round knockout of Thai superstar Sangmanee! #NoSurrender3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/NxXpmbeQNl — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 21, 2020

In his next outing Kulabdam is expected to face the winner of the first semi-final Saemapetch Fairtex. The ultimate winner of the tournament will earn a shot at world title currently held by Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. The date of the events are yet to be determined.

The rest of ONE Championship: No Surrender 3 fight card featured a series of MMA and Muay Thai bouts. The full results can be found here.