ONE Championship: No Surrender 3 results

ONE Championship: No Surrender 3 featured six bouts on August 21 in Bangkok, Thailand (watch full event here). In the main event Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai defeated Sangmanee Klong SuanPluResort by knockout in the first round.

With the win Kulabdam proceeds to the final of bantamweight Muay Thai tournament, where he will face Saemapetch Fairtex. The ultimate victor will earn a shot at world title, challenging the current champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao at the future event.

Also at ONE: No Surrender 3 Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy defeated Sok Thy by unanimous decision after three rounds in Muay Thai, and Shannon Wiratchai took a split decision against Fabio Pinca after three rounds of MMA battle. The complete fight results can be found below.

ONE No Surrender 3 results

Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai def. Sangmanee Klong SuanPluResort by KO (R1 at 2:45)

Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy def. Sok Thy by unanimous decision

Shannon Wiratchai def. Fabio Pinca by split decision

Wondergirl Fairtex def. Brooke Farrell by KO (R1 at 1:21)

Marie Ruumet def. Little Tiger by unanimous decision

Ben Royle def. Quitin Thomas by TKO (R3 at 3:27)