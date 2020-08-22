Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 7 start time in USA, Australia, how to watch Munhoz vs Edgar live, full fight card

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar
UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar

UFC on ESPN 15

UFC on ESPN 15 features ten bouts at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. The headline-bout is a bantamweight matchup between Pedro Munhoz and former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar.

Advertisements

The co-headline bout is a lightweight battle between Ovince Saint Preux and Alonzo Menifield. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC Vegas 7 start time in the United States

The fight fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 7 main card live on ESPN and ESPN+, following the preliminary card on ESPN+. The date and start time is set for Saturday, August 22 at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT, when MMA action begins on the preliminary card. The main card is scheduled for 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 7 Australia time

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 7: Munhoz vs Edgar live on Fight Pass. The main card date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, August 23 at 10:30 am AEST / 8:30 am AWST. The fight action begins with the preliminary bouts, starting at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST.

Fight Card

Main Card

  • Pedro Munhoz vs Frankie Edgar
  • Ovince Saint Preux vs Alonzo Menifield
  • Marcin Prachnio vs Mike Rodriguez
  • Mariya Agapova vs Shana Dobson
  • Daniel Rodriguez vs Dwight Grant

Preliminary Card

  • Amanda Lemos vs Mizuki Inoue
  • Austin Hubbard vs Joe Solecki
  • Ike Villanueva vs Jordan Wright
  • Carlton Minus vs Matthew Semelsberger
  • Timur Valiev vs Trevin Jones
Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

UFC Vegas 7 results, Munhoz vs Edgar

Results 0
UFC Vegas 7 features ten bouts at APEX on August 23 (AEST). The main event is a five-round bantamweight matchup between Pedro Munhoz and...
Read more

UFC Vegas 7 weigh-in faceoffs (video)

UFC 0
Following the official UFC Vegas 7 weigh-ins (results here), the fighters came face to face ahead of their respective MMA bouts. You...
Read more

UFC Vegas 7 weigh-in results and video, two fighters out, ten fights set

UFC 0
UFC Vegas 7 features the ten-fight bill on August 23 (AEST). The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show. The headline-bout...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson set for UFC 256 on December 12

0
Amanda Nunes is scheduled for the next defense of her featherweight title on December 12 (December 13 in Australia). Battling it out...
Read more
Results

Watch: Vadim Nemkov demolishes Ryan Bader at Bellator 244 – full fight video highlights

0
Ryan Bader is no longer two-division world champion. Making the second defense of his light heavyweight title in the headliner of Bellator 244, he...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 7 weigh-in results and video, two fighters out, ten fights set

0
UFC Vegas 7 features the ten-fight bill on August 23 (AEST). The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show. The headline-bout...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Results

UFC Vegas 7 results, Munhoz vs Edgar

0
UFC Vegas 7 features ten bouts at APEX on August 23 (AEST). The main event is a five-round bantamweight matchup between Pedro Munhoz and...
Read more
UFC

Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson set for UFC 256 on December 12

0
Amanda Nunes is scheduled for the next defense of her featherweight title on December 12 (December 13 in Australia). Battling it out...
Read more
Boxing

Jorge Linares positive for COVID-19, fight against Javier Fortuna on August 28 postponed

0
The scheduled for August 28, WBC 'Diamond" lightweight championship bout between Jorge Linares (47-5, 29 KO) and Javier Fortuna (35-2-1, 24 KOs) has been...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 7 start time in USA, Australia, how to watch Munhoz vs Edgar live, full fight card

0
UFC on ESPN 15 features ten bouts at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. The headline-bout is a bantamweight matchup between Pedro Munhoz and...
Read more
Results

Watch: Vadim Nemkov demolishes Ryan Bader at Bellator 244 – full fight video highlights

0
Ryan Bader is no longer two-division world champion. Making the second defense of his light heavyweight title in the headliner of Bellator 244, he...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar

August 22, 2020

MMA

WLC: Hideout Battle

August 28, 2020

Lethwei

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic

August 29, 2020

MMA

LNK Fight Night 16

August 29, 2020

Kickboxing

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC 252 results, Miocic vs Cormier 3

0
UFC 252 fight card features eleven bouts at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on August 16 (AEST) (start time Australia wide can be found...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097