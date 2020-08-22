UFC Vegas 7 start time in USA, Australia, how to watch Munhoz vs Edgar live, full fight card

UFC on ESPN 15 features ten bouts at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. The headline-bout is a bantamweight matchup between Pedro Munhoz and former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar.
The co-headline bout is a lightweight battle between Ovince Saint Preux and Alonzo Menifield. The full fight card can be found below.
UFC Vegas 7 start time in the United States
The fight fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 7 main card live on ESPN and ESPN+, following the preliminary card on ESPN+. The date and start time is set for Saturday, August 22 at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT, when MMA action begins on the preliminary card. The main card is scheduled for 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT.
UFC Vegas 7 Australia time
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 7: Munhoz vs Edgar live on Fight Pass. The main card date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, August 23 at 10:30 am AEST / 8:30 am AWST. The fight action begins with the preliminary bouts, starting at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST.
Fight Card
Main Card
- Pedro Munhoz vs Frankie Edgar
- Ovince Saint Preux vs Alonzo Menifield
- Marcin Prachnio vs Mike Rodriguez
- Mariya Agapova vs Shana Dobson
- Daniel Rodriguez vs Dwight Grant
Preliminary Card
- Amanda Lemos vs Mizuki Inoue
- Austin Hubbard vs Joe Solecki
- Ike Villanueva vs Jordan Wright
- Carlton Minus vs Matthew Semelsberger
- Timur Valiev vs Trevin Jones