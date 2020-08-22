UFC Vegas 7 weigh-in results and video, two fighters out, ten fights set

UFC Vegas 7 features the ten-fight bill on August 23 (AEST). The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show.

The headline-bout competitors Pedro Munhoz and Frankie Edgar showed 136 and 135.5, respectively. Ovince Saint Preux came in at 205.5 for his light heavyweight co-main event bout against Alonzo Menifield, who was 204.5.

Welterweights Dwight Grant and Daniel Rodriguez weighed-in at 169.5 and 170.5, respectively, for their newly-arranged welterweight bout, that is set to kick off the main card. Each was first lined up against another opponent.

Grant was initially scheduled to face the promotional newcomer Calen Born. The latter did not weigh-in and, according to MMA Junkie, withdrew due to personal reasons.

Rodriguez was set to face Takashi Sato, who weighed-in at 170.5. According to Rodriguez’s post on Instagram, his opponent was not cleared by NAC due to an undisclosed reason.

Check out the current UFC Vegas 7 fight card and weigh-in results below.

UFC on ESPN 15 weigh-in results

Main Card

Pedro Munhoz (136) vs Frankie Edgar (135.5)

Ovince Saint Preux (205.5) vs Alonzo Menifield (204.5)

Marcin Prachnio (205.5) vs Mike Rodriguez (205.5)

Mariya Agapova (125.5) vs Shana Dobson (126)

Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) vs Dwight Grant (169.5)

Preliminary Card

Amanda Lemos (115.5) vs Mizuki Inoue (115.5)

Austin Hubbard (156) vs Joe Solecki (155.5)

Ike Villanueva (205.5) vs Jordan Wright (200)

Carlton Minus (170) vs Matthew Semelsberger (170.5)

Timur Valiev (140) vs Trevin Jones (139.5)