Search
UFC

Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley official for UFC Fight Night card on September 19

Parviz Iskenderov
Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley set for UFC card on September 19
Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley set for UFC card on September 19

Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley have a date. Finally. The pair is scheduled to square off on the top of UFC Fight Night card on September 19.

Advertisements

The promotion made it official today, during UFC Vegas 7. The location accommodating a well-hyped matchup is yet to be determined.

Former teammates, Covington and Woodley have been engaged in a verbal warfare for quite some time. A number of dates have been thrown in, including August 22. Now it all seems to be happening.

Woodley initially announced the date of September 19 earlier this month. Covington previously stated he was ready to go on August 22.

Colby Covington (15-2) is a former interim welterweight titleholder, who also challenged for an undisputed belt. “Chaos” last fought in December 2019, going up against the current 170-pound champion, Kamaru Usman. The latter retained his belt via fifth-round TKO.

Tyron Woodley (19-5-1) is a former undisputed welterweight champion. He lost the belt against Usman in March 2019 by unanimous decision. In his previous outing this past May he dropped a unanimous decision against Gilbert Burns.

Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

Watch UFC Vegas 7 post-fight press conference live stream video

UFC 0
UFC Vegas 7: Munhoz vs Edgar post-fight press conference follows the event produced live at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on August 23 (AEST)....
Read more

UFC Vegas 7 results, Munhoz vs Edgar

Results 0
UFC Vegas 7 features ten bouts at APEX on August 23 (AEST). The main event is a five-round bantamweight matchup between Pedro Munhoz and...
Read more

Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson set for UFC 256 on December 12

UFC 0
Amanda Nunes is scheduled for the next defense of her featherweight title on December 12 (December 13 in Australia). Battling it out...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson set for UFC 256 on December 12

0
Amanda Nunes is scheduled for the next defense of her featherweight title on December 12 (December 13 in Australia). Battling it out...
Read more
Results

Watch: Vadim Nemkov demolishes Ryan Bader at Bellator 244 – full fight video highlights

0
Ryan Bader is no longer two-division world champion. Making the second defense of his light heavyweight title in the headliner of Bellator 244, he...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 7 weigh-in results and video, two fighters out, ten fights set

0
UFC Vegas 7 features the ten-fight bill on August 23 (AEST). The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show. The headline-bout...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Press Release

BRAVE CF 40 weigh-in results and staredowns: Fighters nearly trade blows

0
BRAVE Combat Federation's fourth event in Sweden in as many weeks is full of intriguing match-ups, but one of them might have increased in...
Read more
UFC

Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley official for UFC Fight Night card on September 19

0
Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley have a date. Finally. The pair is scheduled to square off on the top of UFC Fight Night card...
Read more
MMA

Watch: Bellator 244 highlight video

0
Bellator 244 featured Vadim Nemkov claimed light heavyweight title against Ryan Bader live on Paramount Network and DAZN on August 21. The complete fight...
Read more
UFC

Watch UFC Vegas 7 post-fight press conference live stream video

0
UFC Vegas 7: Munhoz vs Edgar post-fight press conference follows the event produced live at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on August 23 (AEST)....
Read more
Results

UFC Vegas 7 results, Munhoz vs Edgar

0
UFC Vegas 7 features ten bouts at APEX on August 23 (AEST). The main event is a five-round bantamweight matchup between Pedro Munhoz and...
Read more

Fight Schedule

WLC: Hideout Battle

August 28, 2020

Lethwei

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic

August 29, 2020

MMA

LNK Fight Night 16

August 29, 2020

Kickboxing

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr

November 28, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC 252 results, Miocic vs Cormier 3

0
UFC 252 fight card features eleven bouts at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on August 16 (AEST) (start time Australia wide can be found...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097