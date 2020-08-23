Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley official for UFC Fight Night card on September 19

Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley have a date. Finally. The pair is scheduled to square off on the top of UFC Fight Night card on September 19.

The promotion made it official today, during UFC Vegas 7. The location accommodating a well-hyped matchup is yet to be determined.

Former teammates, Covington and Woodley have been engaged in a verbal warfare for quite some time. A number of dates have been thrown in, including August 22. Now it all seems to be happening.

Woodley initially announced the date of September 19 earlier this month. Covington previously stated he was ready to go on August 22.

Colby Covington (15-2) is a former interim welterweight titleholder, who also challenged for an undisputed belt. “Chaos” last fought in December 2019, going up against the current 170-pound champion, Kamaru Usman. The latter retained his belt via fifth-round TKO.

Tyron Woodley (19-5-1) is a former undisputed welterweight champion. He lost the belt against Usman in March 2019 by unanimous decision. In his previous outing this past May he dropped a unanimous decision against Gilbert Burns.