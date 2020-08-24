Alistair Overeem vs Augusto Sakai headlines UFC Vegas 9 fight card on September 5

Alistair Overeem returns to action on September 5, when he faces Augusto Sakai in the main event of UFC Vegas 9 (UFC Fight Night 176), taking place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The promotion announced the matchup this past weekend during UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar (results here).
Former K-1 and StrikeForce heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem (46-18, 1NC) was last in action in May, when he stopped Walt Harris in the second round at UFC Florida (watch fight highlights). Prior to that he suffered the defeat by knockout in the fifth round against Jairzinho Rozenstruik.
Augusto Sakai (15-1-1) last fought also in May, when he took a split decision against Blagoy Ivanov, and recorded the sixth win in a row. Before that he KO’d Marcin Tybura in the first round and took a split decision against Andrei Arlovski.
The Reem returns!
Our #UFCVegas9 main event is official. pic.twitter.com/JHotszOUIb
— UFC (@ufc) August 23, 2020
The UFC Vegas 9 fight card is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. The announced to date list of matchups can be found below.
UFC Vegas 9 fight card
- Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai
- Nicco Montano vs. Julia Avila
- Montana De La Rosa vs. Viviane Araujo
- Michel Pereira vs. Zelim Imadaev
- Sijara Eubanks vs. Macy Chiasson
- Bartosz Fabinski vs. Andre Muniz
- Brian Kelleher vs. Ricky Simon
- Jalin Turner vs. Thiago Moises
- Cole Smith vs. Hunter Azure
- Khama Worthy vs. Ottman Azaitar
- Alexander Romanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima