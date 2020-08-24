BRAVE CF 40 weigh-in results and staredowns: Fighters nearly trade blows

BRAVE Combat Federation’s fourth event in Sweden in as many weeks is full of intriguing match-ups, but one of them might have increased in interest after the post-weigh-ins staredowns, conducted one day before the show, in Stockholm, Sweden. Anton Turkalj and Ibo Aslan, who face each other in the co-main event, almost started a brawl during their staredown.

Advertisements

Known for his outgoing personality, 5-0 Turkalj (who stepped in at 97,8 kg, under the 98 kg Catchweight limit both men agreed to) looks to get his second BRAVE CF victory, and tried to get in his opponent’s head during their last meeting before fight night. After he and Aslan (97,6 kg) traded some words, Anton posed for pictures in front of his rival, and Ibo pushed him off, almost prompting the start of a brawl.

The two undefeated fighters will definitely square off this Monday, as they look to continue their winning runs and make a splash in the heavier weight classes for BRAVE CF.

After that, both young men involved in the main event preferred to be polite with each other and had a friendly staredown. Mochamed Machaev stepped at the Featherweight limit with 66,2 kg on the scale, while Shoaib Yousaf weighed in slightly lighter at 66,1 kg. The winner of the main event has been tipped to receive a Featherweight title shot in the near future.

BRAVE CF 40 weigh-in results

Featherweight: Mochamed Machaev (66,2 kg) vs Shoaib Yousaf (66,1 kg)

Catchweight (98 kg): Anton Turkalj (97,8 kg) vs Ibo Aslan (97,6 kg)

Welterweight: David Jacobsson (77,5 kg) vs Corneliu Lascar (77,3 kg)

Catchweight (72 kg): Husein Kadimagomaev (71,6 kg) vs Sven Fortenbacher (70,5 kg)

Heavyweight: Zvonimir Kralj (101,5 kg) vs Fatih Aktas (108,5 kg)