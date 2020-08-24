Search
Press Release

BRAVE CF 40 weigh-in results and staredowns: Fighters nearly trade blows

Newswire
Anton Turkalj at BRAVE CF 40 weigh-ins
Anton Turkalj at BRAVE CF 40 weigh-ins

BRAVE Combat Federation’s fourth event in Sweden in as many weeks is full of intriguing match-ups, but one of them might have increased in interest after the post-weigh-ins staredowns, conducted one day before the show, in Stockholm, Sweden. Anton Turkalj and Ibo Aslan, who face each other in the co-main event, almost started a brawl during their staredown.

Advertisements

Known for his outgoing personality, 5-0 Turkalj (who stepped in at 97,8 kg, under the 98 kg Catchweight limit both men agreed to) looks to get his second BRAVE CF victory, and tried to get in his opponent’s head during their last meeting before fight night. After he and Aslan (97,6 kg) traded some words, Anton posed for pictures in front of his rival, and Ibo pushed him off, almost prompting the start of a brawl.

The two undefeated fighters will definitely square off this Monday, as they look to continue their winning runs and make a splash in the heavier weight classes for BRAVE CF.

After that, both young men involved in the main event preferred to be polite with each other and had a friendly staredown. Mochamed Machaev stepped at the Featherweight limit with 66,2 kg on the scale, while Shoaib Yousaf weighed in slightly lighter at 66,1 kg. The winner of the main event has been tipped to receive a Featherweight title shot in the near future.

BRAVE CF 40 weigh-in results

Featherweight: Mochamed Machaev (66,2 kg) vs Shoaib Yousaf (66,1 kg)
Catchweight (98 kg): Anton Turkalj (97,8 kg) vs Ibo Aslan (97,6 kg)
Welterweight: David Jacobsson (77,5 kg) vs Corneliu Lascar (77,3 kg)
Catchweight (72 kg): Husein Kadimagomaev (71,6 kg) vs Sven Fortenbacher (70,5 kg)
Heavyweight: Zvonimir Kralj (101,5 kg) vs Fatih Aktas (108,5 kg)

Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAPress Release

Add a comment

Related

BRAVE CF 40 announced as fourth Sweden event in as many weeks

Press Release 0
BRAVE Combat Federation's first three Sweden shows witnessed amazing bouts, new stars, big rivalries, and much more in the last three weeks. To keep...
Read more

BRAVE CF 39 results: Bachar decisions Hadbi, Gustafsson knocks out Jurkovic

Press Release 0
The third consecutive fight card held by BRAVE Combat Federation in Sweden lived up to the expectations and delivered a night full of excitement...
Read more

BRAVE CF 39 weigh-in results: All fighters make weight

Press Release 0
BRAVE Combat Federation continues its "European Invasion" tonight with BRAVE CF 39, its fifth straight show in Europe in as many weeks. As has...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson set for UFC 256 on December 12

0
Amanda Nunes is scheduled for the next defense of her featherweight title on December 12 (December 13 in Australia). Battling it out...
Read more
Results

Watch: Vadim Nemkov demolishes Ryan Bader at Bellator 244 – full fight video highlights

0
Ryan Bader is no longer two-division world champion. Making the second defense of his light heavyweight title in the headliner of Bellator 244, he...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 7 weigh-in results and video, two fighters out, ten fights set

0
UFC Vegas 7 features the ten-fight bill on August 23 (AEST). The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show. The headline-bout...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Press Release

BRAVE CF 40 weigh-in results and staredowns: Fighters nearly trade blows

0
BRAVE Combat Federation's fourth event in Sweden in as many weeks is full of intriguing match-ups, but one of them might have increased in...
Read more
UFC

Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley official for UFC Fight Night card on September 19

0
Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley have a date. Finally. The pair is scheduled to square off on the top of UFC Fight Night card...
Read more
MMA

Watch: Bellator 244 highlight video

0
Bellator 244 featured Vadim Nemkov claimed light heavyweight title against Ryan Bader live on Paramount Network and DAZN on August 21. The complete fight...
Read more
UFC

Watch UFC Vegas 7 post-fight press conference live stream video

0
UFC Vegas 7: Munhoz vs Edgar post-fight press conference follows the event produced live at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on August 23 (AEST)....
Read more
Results

UFC Vegas 7 results, Munhoz vs Edgar

0
UFC Vegas 7 features ten bouts at APEX on August 23 (AEST). The main event is a five-round bantamweight matchup between Pedro Munhoz and...
Read more

Fight Schedule

WLC: Hideout Battle

August 28, 2020

Lethwei

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic

August 29, 2020

MMA

LNK Fight Night 16

August 29, 2020

Kickboxing

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr

November 28, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC 252 results, Miocic vs Cormier 3

0
UFC 252 fight card features eleven bouts at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on August 16 (AEST) (start time Australia wide can be found...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097