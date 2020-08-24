Dana White’s Contender Series – August 25 fight card

The fourth week of the fourth season of Dana White’s Contender Series is on. The event No.30 takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on August 25.

The athletes battle it out inside the Octagon, aspiring to earn a UFC contract. Dana White is watching the event live cageside.

The headline-bout is a middleweight matchup between Jhonoven Pati (6-3) and Jamie Pickett (10-4). The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 30 live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+.

The results from the previous event and contract winners can be found here.

Dana White’s Contender Series 30 fight card

Jhonoven Pati vs. Jamie Pickett

Rafael Alves vs. Alejandro Flores

Jeff Molina vs. Jacob Silva

Mike Breeden vs. Anthony Romero

Kyron Bowen vs. Collin Huckbody