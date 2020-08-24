Search
UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series – August 25 fight card

Parviz Iskenderov
Dana White
UFC President Dana White watching the bouts cageside / Pic: UFC YouTube

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 4, Week 4

The fourth week of the fourth season of Dana White’s Contender Series is on. The event No.30 takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on August 25.

Advertisements

The athletes battle it out inside the Octagon, aspiring to earn a UFC contract. Dana White is watching the event live cageside.

The headline-bout is a middleweight matchup between Jhonoven Pati (6-3) and Jamie Pickett (10-4). The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 30 live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+.

The results from the previous event and contract winners can be found here.

Dana White’s Contender Series 30 fight card

  • Jhonoven Pati vs. Jamie Pickett
  • Rafael Alves vs. Alejandro Flores
  • Jeff Molina vs. Jacob Silva
  • Mike Breeden vs. Anthony Romero
  • Kyron Bowen vs. Collin Huckbody
Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

Alistair Overeem vs Augusto Sakai headlines UFC Vegas 9 fight card on September 5

UFC 0
Alistair Overeem returns to action on September 5, when he faces Augusto Sakai in the main event of UFC Vegas 9 (UFC Fight Night...
Read more

Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley official for UFC Fight Night card on September 19

UFC 0
Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley have a date. Finally. The pair is scheduled to square off on the top of UFC Fight Night card...
Read more

Watch: UFC Vegas 7 post-fight press conference

UFC 0
UFC Vegas 7: Munhoz vs Edgar post-fight press conference follows the event produced live at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on August 23 (AEST)....
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series – August 25 fight card

0
The fourth week of the fourth season of Dana White's Contender Series is on. The event No.30 takes place at UFC Apex in Las...
Read more
UFC

Alistair Overeem vs Augusto Sakai headlines UFC Vegas 9 fight card on September 5

0
Alistair Overeem returns to action on September 5, when he faces Augusto Sakai in the main event of UFC Vegas 9 (UFC Fight Night...
Read more
UFC

Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson set for UFC 256 on December 12

0
Amanda Nunes is scheduled for the next defense of her featherweight title on December 12 (December 13 in Australia). Battling it out...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series – August 25 fight card

0
The fourth week of the fourth season of Dana White's Contender Series is on. The event No.30 takes place at UFC Apex in Las...
Read more
UFC

Alistair Overeem vs Augusto Sakai headlines UFC Vegas 9 fight card on September 5

0
Alistair Overeem returns to action on September 5, when he faces Augusto Sakai in the main event of UFC Vegas 9 (UFC Fight Night...
Read more
Entertainment

Sylvester Stallone, Rocky film series returns to theaters on August 28

0
Rocky Balboa is yet to be done with fighting. The Hollywood boxing superstar returns on the big screen with the entire series,...
Read more
Press Release

Double Muay Thai header set for ONE Championship ‘A New Breed’ on August 28

0
ONE: A New Breed broadcast officially Confirmed for 28 August, live from Bangkok, Thailand. This audience-free event will feature a ONE Atomweight Muay Thai...
Read more
Lethwei

Gerald Ng talks Lethwei, Dave Leduc, WLC: Hideout Battle, first women’s title fight and more

0
Gerald Ng of World Lethwei Championship joins Parviz Iskenderov to talk about Burmese boxing - the combat sport from Myanmar, its stars, including Dave...
Read more

Fight Schedule

WLC: Hideout Battle

August 28, 2020

Lethwei

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic

August 29, 2020

MMA

LNK Fight Night 16

August 29, 2020

Kickboxing

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr

November 28, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC 252 results, Miocic vs Cormier 3

0
UFC 252 fight card features eleven bouts at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on August 16 (AEST) (start time Australia wide can be found...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097