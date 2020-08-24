Sylvester Stallone, Rocky film series returns to theaters on August 28

Rocky Balboa is yet to be done with fighting. The Hollywood boxing superstar returns on the big screen with the entire series, that started all way back in 1976. The kick off is scheduled for August 28.

“Go out and enjoy it,” Sylvester Stallone wrote in a caption on Instagram, which also includes his legendary “keep punching”.

The event you’ve been training for is finally here! ?? The entire Rocky series is heading back into theaters August 28 – September 2. pic.twitter.com/9K2BJzzYxy — Rocky (@RockyMovie) August 19, 2020

As many as five Rocky films have been produced to date from 1976 till 1990, plus Rocky Balboa (2006) and two chapters of Creed. Untitled Rocky film and Creed 3 are also expected to hit silver screen in future.

The all new Sylvester Stallone documentary “40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic” was released this past June, following Rocky watch party in May.