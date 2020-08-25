BRAVE CF 40 results: Mochamed Machaev dominates Shoaib Yousaf towards title shot

BRAVE Combat Federation’s fourth and final consecutive show in Sweden was packed with thrilling bouts and saw the rising of a new star, in the Featherweight contender Mochamed Machaev, who defeated Shoaib Yousaf in the main event of the evening for BRAVE CF 40.

Machaev used his superior wrestling skills to keep the control of the fight. Despite being effective in some points while striking, Shoaib wasn’t a match for Machaev in the grappling department, which included a highlight-worthy suplex takedown at the end of the first round. Despite that, ‘”The Assassin” tried to go for submissions, but Mochamed had the upper hand every time.

With another win under his belt, Mochamed Machaev extended his professional record to ten wins and no losses. The Austrian now gets close to a title shot for the vacant BRAVE CF Featherweight world title.

In the co-main event of the evening, Anton Turkalj and Ibo Aslan brought the intensity and hatred they portrayed during the official weigh-ins to the cage. Both men made sure to exhibit their dislike towards each other and went for it as soon as the belt rang.

Aslan started better and managed to hurt Turkalj, whose nose was bleeding profusely. He then gassed out and fell victim of Anton’s grappling skills. In the second round, the Swedish prospect took the opponent down and submitted him with a rear-naked choke.

Who knew a submission win would make someone so mad! Anton Turkalj carries over the beef with Ibo Aslan after beating him#BRAVECF40?? pic.twitter.com/PjyJ68moWR — BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) August 24, 2020

After finishing the fight, instead of squashing the beef, as usually fighters do, Turkalj added fuel to the fire and left the choke cursing Ibo Aslan. The two had to be separated by the referee Dec Larkin.

Sweden’s David Jacobsson asked in his pre-fight statement for a stand-up fight. He actually begged his opponent to avoid grappling and “give the fans what they want”. Well, Corneliu Lascar granted his wish but it seems that not only the fans but Jacobsson himself wanted it more than anything. The Swedish striker knocked his Romanian counterpart in only 48 seconds, getting his second win at BRAVE CF in two weeks.

Body kick FTW. Take a bow, David Jacobsson!#BRAVECF40?? pic.twitter.com/qXVkUIv93h — BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) August 24, 2020

Husein Kadimagomaev left a great first impression at BRAVE CF with a dominant performance in his second-round win over Sven Fortenbacher. The undefeated Swiss remained with an unblemished record and now boasts a 7-0 pro record.

Lethal ground and pound by young Husein Kadimagomaev#BRAVECF40?? pic.twitter.com/6kAeh3lEJT — BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) August 24, 2020

In the opening bout, Zvonimir Kralj took the control with vicious leg kicks and then followed it up with a brutal ground-and-pound sequence to knock Faith Aktas out and get his second consecutive finish victory under BRAVE CF’s banner.

Leg kicks were the beginning of the end for Aktas as Kralj put on the finishing touches to the biggest win of his career#BRAVECF40?? pic.twitter.com/GMCKOzbSN1 — BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) August 24, 2020

BRAVE Combat Federation now heads back home, after seven consecutive events in Europe (six in the past six weeks), and will resume its activities in September, with BRAVE CF 41, the first of a series of three fight nights scheduled to take place in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

BRAVE CF 40 results

Mochamed Machaev def. Shoaib Yousaf by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Anton Turkalj def. Ibo Aslan by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 1:57)

David Jacobsson def. Corneliu Lascar by TKO (R1 at 0:48)

Husein Kadimagomaev def. Sven Fortenbacher by TKO (R2 at 1:37)

Zvonimir Kralj def. Fatih Aktas by TKO (R2 at 1:14)