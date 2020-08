Over the course of their careers Moroccan-Dutch Badr Hari and Australian Peter Graham squared off three times. Their first fight in 2006 in Auckland ended in favor of the latter, who scored the win by knockout in the third round. A year later the pair went a full distance at K-1 World GP 2007 in Hong Kong, where “Bad / Golden Boy” took the revenge by unanimous decision. You can watch the video of their second fight up top.