Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 8 fight card, Smith vs Rakic

Parviz Iskenderov
Anthony Smith
Anthony Smith celebrates victory over Mauricio Rua at UFC Hamburg / Pic: UFC Facebook

The next edition of “UFC Vegas” is scheduled for this coming Saturday, August 29, at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV (Sunday, August 30 in Australia). To date the fight card comprises a total of eleven bouts.

Advertisements

In the main event former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith (33-15) faces off Aleksandar Rakic (12-2). In the co-main event former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler (28-14, 1 NC) takes on Neil Magny (23-7).

Among other bouts, Alexa Grasso and Ji Yeon Kim do women’s MMA battle at strawweight, Ricardo Lamas meets Bill Algeo at featherweight, and Magomed Ankalaev goes up against Ion Cu?elaba at light heavyweight.

As always the fight card is subject to change, which has been an ongoing situation due to various reasons, including positive tests for COVID-19, weight cut issues and injuries.

Some of the recent event had their lineups shaken / shaped up on the actual fight day. Nevertheless, the announced list of matchups and the way the fight card for UFC Vegas 8 looks to date can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic fight card

Main Card

  • Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic
  • Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny
  • Alexa Grasso vs. Ji Yeon Kim
  • Ricardo Lamas vs. Bill Algeo
  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cu?elaba

Preliminary Card

  • Maki Pitolo vs. Impa Kasanganay
  • Mallory Martin vs. Hannah Cifers
  • Alessio Di Chirico vs. Zak Cummings
  • Alex Caceres vs. Giga Chikadze
  • Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire
  • Sean Brady vs. Christian Aguilera
Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

Watch UFC 253 new event trailer featuring two title fights

UFC 0
UFC 253 airs live on pay-per-view on September 26. The event features a pair of championship bouts, with Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight title...
Read more

Dana White’s Contender Series – August 25 fight card

UFC 0
The fourth week of the fourth season of Dana White's Contender Series is on. The event No.30 takes place at UFC Apex in Las...
Read more

Alistair Overeem vs Augusto Sakai headlines UFC Vegas 9 fight card on September 5

UFC 0
Alistair Overeem returns to action on September 5, when he faces Augusto Sakai in the main event of UFC Vegas 9 (UFC Fight Night...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC Vegas 8 fight card, Smith vs Rakic

0
The next edition of "UFC Vegas" is scheduled for this coming Saturday, August 29, at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV (Sunday, August 30...
Read more
UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series – August 25 fight card

0
The fourth week of the fourth season of Dana White's Contender Series is on. The event No.30 takes place at UFC Apex in Las...
Read more
UFC

Alistair Overeem vs Augusto Sakai headlines UFC Vegas 9 fight card on September 5

0
Alistair Overeem returns to action on September 5, when he faces Augusto Sakai in the main event of UFC Vegas 9 (UFC Fight Night...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Kickboxing

Watch: Badr Hari takes revenge over Peter Graham at K-1 World Grand Prix in Hong Kong

0
Over the course of their careers Moroccan-Dutch Badr Hari and Australian Peter Graham squared off three times. Their first fight in 2006...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 8 fight card, Smith vs Rakic

0
The next edition of "UFC Vegas" is scheduled for this coming Saturday, August 29, at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV (Sunday, August 30...
Read more
UFC

Watch UFC 253 new event trailer featuring two title fights

0
UFC 253 airs live on pay-per-view on September 26. The event features a pair of championship bouts, with Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight title...
Read more
Press Release

BRAVE CF 40 results: Mochamed Machaev dominates Shoaib Yousaf towards title shot

0
BRAVE Combat Federation's fourth and final consecutive show in Sweden was packed with thrilling bouts and saw the rising of a new star, in...
Read more
UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series – August 25 fight card

0
The fourth week of the fourth season of Dana White's Contender Series is on. The event No.30 takes place at UFC Apex in Las...
Read more

Fight Schedule

WLC: Hideout Battle

August 28, 2020

Lethwei

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic

August 29, 2020

MMA

LNK Fight Night 16

August 29, 2020

Kickboxing

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr

November 28, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC 252 results, Miocic vs Cormier 3

0
UFC 252 fight card features eleven bouts at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on August 16 (AEST) (start time Australia wide can be found...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097