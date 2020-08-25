UFC Vegas 8 fight card, Smith vs Rakic

The next edition of “UFC Vegas” is scheduled for this coming Saturday, August 29, at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV (Sunday, August 30 in Australia). To date the fight card comprises a total of eleven bouts.

Advertisements

In the main event former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith (33-15) faces off Aleksandar Rakic (12-2). In the co-main event former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler (28-14, 1 NC) takes on Neil Magny (23-7).

Among other bouts, Alexa Grasso and Ji Yeon Kim do women’s MMA battle at strawweight, Ricardo Lamas meets Bill Algeo at featherweight, and Magomed Ankalaev goes up against Ion Cu?elaba at light heavyweight.

As always the fight card is subject to change, which has been an ongoing situation due to various reasons, including positive tests for COVID-19, weight cut issues and injuries.

Some of the recent event had their lineups shaken / shaped up on the actual fight day. Nevertheless, the announced list of matchups and the way the fight card for UFC Vegas 8 looks to date can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic fight card

Main Card

Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny

Alexa Grasso vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Ricardo Lamas vs. Bill Algeo

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cu?elaba

Preliminary Card

Maki Pitolo vs. Impa Kasanganay

Mallory Martin vs. Hannah Cifers

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Zak Cummings

Alex Caceres vs. Giga Chikadze

Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire

Sean Brady vs. Christian Aguilera