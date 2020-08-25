Search
Watch UFC 253 new event trailer featuring two title fights

UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa
UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa airs live on pay-per-view on September 26

UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa

UFC 253 airs live on pay-per-view on September 26. The event features a pair of championship bouts, with Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight title against Paulo Costa, and Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz battling it out for a vacant light heavyweight belt. A new event trailer hit the stream today and you can watch it below.

