Watch UFC 253 new event trailer featuring two title fights

UFC 253 airs live on pay-per-view on September 26. The event features a pair of championship bouts, with Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight title against Paulo Costa, and Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz battling it out for a vacant light heavyweight belt. A new event trailer hit the stream today and you can watch it below.
? @Stylebender vs @BorrachinhaMMA
? @DomReyes vs @JanBlachowicz #UFC253 | Sep 26 | LIVE on ESPN+ PPV pic.twitter.com/S2KH2POsR9
— UFC (@ufc) August 24, 2020
