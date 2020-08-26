Search
Press Release

BRAVE CF schedules three MMA events in Bahrain

Newswire
Brave CF
Brave CF to host three shows in Bahrain

BRAVE CF to host three groundbreaking shows in the Kingdom of Bahrain

The fastest-growing MMA organization in the world, BRAVE Combat Federation, will be back to its home in Bahrain for three special events that will showcase the best martial artists on the promotion’s roster, including the first round of the Flyweight tournament, plus title fights and several other high-profile bouts.

Advertisements

BRAVE CF 41 will be the first of the three shows in the Kingdom, and it will take place on September 17th. A week later, BRAVE CF 42 also happens in Bahrain, on September 24th. Closing out the series of events will be BRAVE CF 43, which will be hosted on October 1st.

While no bouts have been announced, BRAVE CF intends to carry out the first round of the biggest tournament of 2020, as eight of the best Flyweights in the world will look to become the first-ever BRAVE CF 125-pound titleholder.

The matchups have also been announced for the tournament as Americans Jose Torres and Sean Santella face off in the first quarter-final, Brazilian striker Marcel Adur meets newcomer Dustin Ortiz from USA, Russia’s Velimurad Alkhasov takes on Flavio de Queiroz, from Brazil, and American Zach Makovsky tests himself against Finland’s Abdul Hussein.

In the coming days, BRAVE CF will release the full schedule of bouts for the three nights but fans around the world can expect the top athletes on the organization’s roster to feature in an incredible three weeks of fights.

Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAPress Release

Add a comment

Related

BRAVE CF 40 results: Mochamed Machaev dominates Shoaib Yousaf towards title shot

Press Release 0
BRAVE Combat Federation's fourth and final consecutive show in Sweden was packed with thrilling bouts and saw the rising of a new star, in...
Read more

BRAVE CF 40 weigh-in results and staredowns: Fighters nearly trade blows

Press Release 0
BRAVE Combat Federation's fourth event in Sweden in as many weeks is full of intriguing match-ups, but one of them might have increased in...
Read more

BRAVE CF 40 announced as fourth Sweden event in as many weeks

Press Release 0
BRAVE Combat Federation's first three Sweden shows witnessed amazing bouts, new stars, big rivalries, and much more in the last three weeks. To keep...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Watch: Aleksandar Rakic climbing UFC rankings

0
Ranked No.4 light heavyweight Aleksandar Rakic goes up ahead former division's title challenger Anthony Smith this coming weekend in the main event of UFC...
Read more
Results

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 4 results and UFC contract winners

0
Dana White's Contender Series 30 took place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, August 25. The fight card featured five bouts, with...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 8 fight card, Smith vs Rakic

0
The next edition of "UFC Vegas" is scheduled for this coming Saturday, August 29, at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV (Sunday, August 30...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

Watch: Aleksandar Rakic climbing UFC rankings

0
Ranked No.4 light heavyweight Aleksandar Rakic goes up ahead former division's title challenger Anthony Smith this coming weekend in the main event of UFC...
Read more
Press Release

BRAVE CF schedules three MMA events in Bahrain

0
The fastest-growing MMA organization in the world, BRAVE Combat Federation, will be back to its home in Bahrain for three special events that will...
Read more
Results

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 4 results and UFC contract winners

0
Dana White's Contender Series 30 took place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, August 25. The fight card featured five bouts, with...
Read more
Kickboxing

Watch: Badr Hari takes revenge over Peter Graham at K-1 World Grand Prix in Hong Kong

0
Over the course of their careers Moroccan-Dutch Badr Hari and Australian Peter Graham squared off three times. Their first fight in 2006...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 8 fight card, Smith vs Rakic

0
The next edition of "UFC Vegas" is scheduled for this coming Saturday, August 29, at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV (Sunday, August 30...
Read more

Fight Schedule

WLC: Hideout Battle

August 28, 2020

Lethwei

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic

August 29, 2020

MMA

LNK Fight Night 16

August 29, 2020

Kickboxing

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr

November 28, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC 252 results, Miocic vs Cormier 3

0
UFC 252 fight card features eleven bouts at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on August 16 (AEST) (start time Australia wide can be found...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097