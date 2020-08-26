Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 4 results and UFC contract winners

Dana White’s Contender Series 30 took place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, August 25. The fight card featured five bouts, with the athletes battling it out inside the Octagon, aspiring to earn a promotional contract.

The headline-bout saw middleweight Jamie Pickett taking the win over Jhonoven Pati via second-round stoppage with strikes. The complete results can be found below.

Dana White’s Contender Series 30 results

Jamie Pickett def. Jhonoven Pati by TKO (strikes, R2 at 0:33)

Rafael Alves def. Alejandro Flores by submission (guillotine choke, R2 at 2:55)

Jeffrey Molina def. Jacob Silva by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Anthony Romero def. Mike Breeden by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28)

Collin Huckbody def. Kyron Bowen by submission (arm-triangle, R1 at 1:28)

UFC contract winners

Following the event UFC President Dana White announced those, who earned a spot in Ultimate Fighting Championship. The winner of main event Jamie Pickett earned his contract, which was his third attempt to become a UFC fighter. Also joining the promotion Rafael Alves, Jeffrey Molina and Colin Huckbody. Anthony Romero is yet to sign with UFC, despite taking the win against Mike Breeden.