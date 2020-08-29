Search
No longer world champion: Stamp Fairtex drops Muay Thai title against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Parviz Iskenderov
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defeats Stamp Fairtex
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues victorious over Stamp Fairtex at ONE Championship: A New Breed

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defeats Stamp Fairtex by majority decision

The first two-sport titleholder in ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex no longer has the belt around her waist. Battling it out in Bangkok, Thailand on August 28, the Thai star faced challenger Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil, and failed to retain her atomweight Muay Thai strap.

The pair went head to head during five rounds, battling it out in the headliner of “ONE: A New Breed” (full event video here). While, Stamp was predominately in control during the first three and a half rounds, the rest of the fight was after Rodrigues, who, one can say, seemed more fresh and active. In the end the latter took the win by majority decision and became a new titleholder.

The full fight results from ONE Championship: A New Breed can be found here.

This past February Stamp Fairtex lost her ONE atomweight kickboxing belt, when she suffered the defeat by split decision against Janet Todd. The latter, claiming the belt, also took the revenge for the defeat suffered a year earlier in a Muay Thai championship bout.

In addition to kickboxing and Muay Thai Stamp Fairtex was on a mission to become a three-sport champion. She has scored the wins in MMA, currently being undefeated in five outings. In her most recent appearance as a mixed martial artist in July, she stopped Sunisa Srisen in the first round with punches.

