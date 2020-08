Following the official weigh-ins the fighters come face to face ahead of their respective boxing and kickboxing bouts at LNK Fight Night 16 in Riga, Latvia on August 29. The highlight of the show is the WKN International middleweight title fight between Zaur Dzhavadov and Sebastian Fapso. The full fight card and weigh-in results can be found here, while the faceoff photo report by Boris Simson can be found below.

1 of 9