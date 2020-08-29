LNK Fight Night 16 weigh-in results, Dzhavadov vs Fapso for WKN International middleweight title

LNK Fight Night 16 features nine bouts on August 29 at Studio 69 in Riga, Latvia. The fight card comprises boxing and kickboxing matchups, with WKN title contested in the headliner of the show.

Advertisements

The highlight of the show is a contest for WKN International middleweight title between World Kickboxing Network European middleweight champion local Zaur Dzhavadov, representing the country-host, and WKN Slovakian light heavyweight champion Sebastian Fapso. The rest of fight card features a series of boxing matchups.

The fight fans can watch LNK Fight Night 16 live on pay-per-view on bilesuparadize.lv.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official. Get LNK Fight Night 16 weigh-in results and full fight card below.

LNK Fight Night 16 card

Zaur Dzhavadov (77 kg) vs. Sebastian Fapso (78.8 kg)

Artjoms Ramlavs (59.7 kg) vs. Ahmet Cicek (58.7 kg)

Milans Volkovs (90 kg) vs. Kristaps Zile (91 kg)

Jevgenijs Aleksejevs (75.4 kg) vs. Deniss Kormilin (74.9 kg)

Ralfs Vilcans (80.6 kg) vs. Levani Lukhutashvili (82.8 kg)

Nikita Smirnovs (91.5 kg) vs. Stanislavs Makarenko (90.5 kg)

Emils Spiss (69.8 kg) vs. Pasquale Delli Paoli (68.9 kg)

Semjon Kamanin (66.9 kg) vs. Viktors Kogajs (69 kg)

Jekaterina Marcenko (60.3 kg) vs. Anna Lisa Brozzi (58.3 kg)