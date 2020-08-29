ONE: A New Breed results, Stamp Fairtex vs Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Search
Parviz Iskenderov
Stamp Fairtex
Stamp Fairtex inside MMA cage / Pic: ONE Championship

ONE Championship: A New Breed features seven bouts on August 28 in Bangkok, Thailand. The fight card comprises Muay Thai and MMA matchups.

In the main event Stamp Fairtex defends her ONE atomweight Muay Thai title against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. In the co-main event Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym and Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai battle it out in the final one bantamweight Muay Thai tournament.

Get ONE: A New Breed results below, while the full event video is available here.

ONE Championship: A New Breed results

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues def. Stamp Fairtex by majority decision

Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym def. Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai by unanimous decision

Denice Zamboanga def. Watsapinya Kaewkhong by submission (americana, R1 at 3:33)

Wondergirl Fairtex def. KC “Pinay Fight” Carlos by TKO (R2 at 1:06)

Drex Zamboanga def. Detchadin Sornsirisuphathin by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 4:58)

Sok Thy def. Huang Ding by KO (R1 at 2:52)

Yodkaikaew Fairtex def. Alex Schild by TKO (R3 at 1:21)

