UFC Vegas 8 schedule, start time in Australia, how to watch live, Smith vs Rakic, full fight card

UFC Vegas 8 features a total of eleven bouts on Sunday, August 30 (AEST / AWST) at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. In the main event former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith squares off against Aleksandar Rakic in a five-round matchup.

In the co-main event former 170-pound champion Robbie Lawler meets Neil Magny in a three-round battle at welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic Australia time

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 8 live on ESPN and stream on UFC Fight Pass. The date and start time is set for Sunday, August 30 at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST, when MMA action begins on the preliminary card. The main card is scheduled for 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST.

UFC Vegas 8 fight card

Main Card (11am AEST / 9am AWST)

Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Alexa Grasso

Ricardo Lamas vs. Bill Algeo

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Preliminary Card (8am AEST/ 6am AWST)

Maki Pitolo vs. Impa Kasanganay

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Zak Cummings

Alex Caceres vs. Austin Springer

Sean Brady vs. Christian Aguilera

Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire

Mallory Martin vs. Hannah Cifers