UFC Vegas 8 schedule, start time in Australia, how to watch live, Smith vs Rakic, full fight card

UFC Vegas 8 features a total of eleven bouts on Sunday, August 30 (AEST / AWST) at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. In the main event former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith squares off against Aleksandar Rakic in a five-round matchup.
In the co-main event former 170-pound champion Robbie Lawler meets Neil Magny in a three-round battle at welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.
UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic Australia time
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 8 live on ESPN and stream on UFC Fight Pass. The date and start time is set for Sunday, August 30 at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST, when MMA action begins on the preliminary card. The main card is scheduled for 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST.
UFC Vegas 8 fight card
Main Card (11am AEST / 9am AWST)
- Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic
- Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny
- Ji Yeon Kim vs. Alexa Grasso
- Ricardo Lamas vs. Bill Algeo
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba
Preliminary Card (8am AEST/ 6am AWST)
- Maki Pitolo vs. Impa Kasanganay
- Alessio Di Chirico vs. Zak Cummings
- Alex Caceres vs. Austin Springer
- Sean Brady vs. Christian Aguilera
- Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire
- Mallory Martin vs. Hannah Cifers