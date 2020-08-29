Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 8 schedule, start time in Australia, how to watch live, Smith vs Rakic, full fight card

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night Smith vs Rakic
UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic

UFC Vegas 8 features a total of eleven bouts on Sunday, August 30 (AEST / AWST) at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. In the main event former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith squares off against Aleksandar Rakic in a five-round matchup.

Advertisements

In the co-main event former 170-pound champion Robbie Lawler meets Neil Magny in a three-round battle at welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic Australia time

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 8 live on ESPN and stream on UFC Fight Pass. The date and start time is set for Sunday, August 30 at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST, when MMA action begins on the preliminary card. The main card is scheduled for 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST.

UFC Vegas 8 fight card

Main Card (11am AEST / 9am AWST)

  • Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic
  • Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny
  • Ji Yeon Kim vs. Alexa Grasso
  • Ricardo Lamas vs. Bill Algeo
  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Preliminary Card (8am AEST/ 6am AWST)

  • Maki Pitolo vs. Impa Kasanganay
  • Alessio Di Chirico vs. Zak Cummings
  • Alex Caceres vs. Austin Springer
  • Sean Brady vs. Christian Aguilera
  • Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire
  • Mallory Martin vs. Hannah Cifers
Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

UFC Vegas 8 live – results, updates, photos and videos

Blog 0
UFC Vegas 8 features the eleven-fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on August 30 (AEST). In the main event former 205-pound...
Read more

UFC Vegas 8 results, Smith vs Rakic

Results 0
UFC Vegas 8 features eleven bouts on Sunday, August 30 (AEST / AWST) at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The main event is...
Read more

UFC Vegas 8 weigh-in faceoffs (video)

UFC 0
Following the official weigh-in ceremony the fighters come face to face ahead of their respective bouts at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic. Watch...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Results

UFC Vegas 8 results, Smith vs Rakic

0
UFC Vegas 8 features eleven bouts on Sunday, August 30 (AEST / AWST) at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The main event is...
Read more
Kickboxing

LNK Fight Night 16 weigh-in results, Dzhavadov vs Fapso for WKN International middleweight title

0
LNK Fight Night 16 features nine bouts on August 29 at Studio 69 in Riga, Latvia. The fight card comprises boxing and kickboxing matchups,...
Read more
Muay Thai

Watch: Allycia Rodrigues defeats Stamp Fairtex to take ONE atomweight Muay Thai title

0
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues became a new ONE atomweight Muay Thai champion, when she claimed the belt against Stamp Fairtex on August 28 in Bangkok,...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Blog

UFC Vegas 8 live – results, updates, photos and videos

0
UFC Vegas 8 features the eleven-fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on August 30 (AEST). In the main event former 205-pound...
Read more
Lethwei

Watch WLC: Hideout Battle full event video highlight

0
For those who might have missed WLC: Hideout Battle held last night (August 28) on UFC Fight Pass and Canal Plus, the...
Read more
Results

UFC Vegas 8 results, Smith vs Rakic

0
UFC Vegas 8 features eleven bouts on Sunday, August 30 (AEST / AWST) at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The main event is...
Read more
Results

LNK Fight Night 16 results, Dzhavadov vs Fapso

0
LNK Fight Night 16 takes place at Studio 69 in Riga, Latvia on August 29. The event features boxing and kickboxing matchups live on...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 8 schedule, start time in Australia, how to watch live, Smith vs Rakic, full fight card

0
UFC Vegas 8 features a total of eleven bouts on Sunday, August 30 (AEST / AWST) at UFC APEX in Las Vegas,...
Read more

Fight Schedule

LNK Fight Night 16

August 29, 2020

Kickboxing

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic

August 29, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai

September 05, 2020

MMA

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr

November 28, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Results

No longer world champion: Stamp Fairtex drops Muay Thai title against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

0
The first two-sport titleholder in ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex no longer has the belt around her waist. Battling it out in Bangkok, Thailand on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097