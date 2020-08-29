UFC Vegas 8 weigh-in results: Two fighters heavy (video)

UFC Vegas 8 is headlined by Anthony Smith up against Aleksandar Rakic in a five-round battle at light heavyweight on August 29 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The co-main event is a welterweight matchup between Robbie Lawler and Neil Magny.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Get UFC Vegas 8 official weigh-in results below.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic weigh-in results

Main Card

Anthony Smith (205) vs Aleksandar Rakic (205.5)

Robbie Lawler (171) vs Neil Magny (171)

Ji Yeon Kim (126) vs Alexa Grasso (126)

Ricardo Lamas (145) vs Bill Algeo (146)

Magomed Ankalaev (205) vs Ion Cutelaba (205.5)

Preliminary Card

Maki Pitolo (184.5) vs Impa Kasanganay (185.5)

Alessio Di Chirico (184) vs Zak Cummings (185)

Alex Caceres (145) vs. Austin Springer (151)*

Sean Brady (170.5) vs Christian Aguilera (170)

Polyana Viana (116) vs Emily Whitmire (115.5)

Mallory Martin (115.5) vs Hannah Cifers (117)**

*Austin Springer missed weight, forfeits 30 percent of his purse.

**Hannah Cifers missed weight, forfeits 20 percent of her purse.