First female lethwei champion crowned: Souris Manfredi TKO’s Maisha Katz

Gerald Ng
Souris Manfredi defeats Maisha Katz
Souris Manfredi dominates Maisha Katz at WLC: Hideout Battle

World Lethwei Championship (WLC), the world’s largest bareknuckle fighting organisation, hosted WLC: Hideout Battle, the first Myanmar sports spectacle to be broadcast globally in the post-pandemic era. In the main event, Souris Manfredi of France made history as the first female lethwei world champion by defeating Spain’s Maisha Katz via TKO.

Manfredi was effective in her straight punches that consistently broke through Katz’s guard. At the end of the fourth round, the referee stopped the fight, awarding the French fighter the TKO victory and the women’s bantamweight world lethwei title.

In the co-main event, Myanmar’s So Mi Ong Luktupfah and Uzbekistan’s Artur Te put on a spectacle with a back-and-forth contest, that So Mi Ong Luktupfah ultimately won via split decision. Both athletes went head to head throughout the entire bout with incredible precision and athleticism. So Mi Ong Luktupfah managed to knock Artur Te down multiple times and proved to be the difference in a split decision win

Get WLC: Hideout Battle full results below.

WLC: Hideout Battle results

Souris Manfredi def. Maisha Katz by TKO (referee stoppage, R4 at 3:00)

So Mi Ong Luktupfah def. Artur Te by split decision

Kristof Kirsch def. Gligor Stojanov by unanimous decision

Nabil Anane def. Saw Phoe Khwar by unanimous decision

Sherzod Kabutov def. Nakha by unanimous decision

Omar Mahir def. Tophik Abdullaev by KO (R1 at 1:24)

Myagmasuren Borkhuu def. Nur Muhammad by KO (R4 at 2:20)

