Zaur Dzhavadov decisions Sebastian Fapso to take WKN International title at LNK Fight Night 16

The world-class kickboxing resumed in the Baltic states on August 29 with LNK Fight Night 16 held at Studio 69 in Riga, Latvia. The feature-bout saw the representative of the country-host Zaur Dzhavadov facing off Slovakian competitor Sebastian Fapso. The pair of middleweights battled it out for WKN International title.

The encounter went a full distance, and ended in a unanimous decision in favor of the local fighter. In addition to the belt Dzhavadov scored the 14th win in a row and updated his overall record to 39-10, 22 KO.

The 33-year-old Azerbaijani-Latvian kickboxer was in action for the first time since July 2019.

Earlier in his career Zaur Dzhavadov earned WKN European middleweight title. He was scheduled to challenge for the World Kickboxing Network gold this past April, but the event fell off due to pandemic.

The rest of LNK Fight Night 16 card saw a series of boxing bouts.

Among the results, Latvian super featherweight Artjoms Ramlavs knocked out German-Turk Ahmet Cicek. Local Milans Volkovs and Kristaps Zile went head to head during six rounds at cruiserweight and ended in draw.

The event was presented by Vadim Milov and Eugene Sapronenko, and aired live on pay-per-view.