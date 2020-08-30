Watch Anthony Smith vs Aleksandar Rakic full fight video highlights

Light Heavyweights Anthony Smith and Aleksandar Rakic squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 8. MMA event took place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, August 30 (AEST).
The scheduled for three-rounds contest went a full distance. In the end Aleksandar Rakic earned the win by unanimous decision and updated his record to 13-2. Former light heavyweight champion Anthony Smith suffered the second defeat in a row and dropped to 33-16.
You can watch Smith vs Rakic full fight video highlights below (from decision to handshake).
