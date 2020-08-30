UFC Vegas 8 live – results, updates, photos and videos

UFC Vegas 8 features the eleven-fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on August 30 (AEST). In the main event former 205-pound title challenger Anthony Smith squares off against Aleksandar Rakic at light heavyweight. In the co-main event former 170-pound champion Robbie Lawler faces off Neil Magny at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

While the quick UFC Vegas 8 results can be found here, we are running a live blog below, featuring updates, highlights, videos, photos and more. Stay tuned.

UFC Vegas 8 live coverage

7:01 – UFC shared that “Mallory Martin finished Hannah Cifers despite a -27 significant strike differential. It’s the 2nd largest statistical comeback finish in UFC strawweight history. The record for SW belongs to the -37 differential for Alex Chambers in her win over Kailin Curran.”

#UFCVegas8's @MalloryyMartin finished Hannah Cifers despite a -27 significant strike differential. It's the 2nd largest statistical comeback finish in UFC strawweight history. The record for SW belongs to the -37 differential for Alex Chambers in her win over Kailin Curran. pic.twitter.com/676x6SLqTi — UFC News (@UFCNews) August 29, 2020

6:57 – Up next is a welterweight matchup between Sean Brady and Christian Aguilera.

6:54 – Another finish prior to the final horn and another submission. Viana applies armbar to submit Whitmire in the first round. See the finish below.

5:27 – Moving on with another women’s MMA battle. Polyana Viana and Emily Whitmire meet at strawweight.

6:34 – Martin and Cifers do not go the distance. Although getting tagged in Round 1, Martin claimed the win via rear naked choke submission in Round 2. See the video of finish below.

After being rocked in the first round, @MalloryyMartin got the sub in the second and let out a primal scream ? #UFCVegas8 pic.twitter.com/253aF10pWm — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 29, 2020

6:11 – The first fight on the night is the women’s MMA contest between Mallory Martin and Hannah Cifers. The pair squares off at 117-pound catchweight, following the results off the official weigh-ins.

6:01 – This morning we learned that UFC Vegas 8 fight card suffered a blow and now proceeds with ten bouts. A light heavyweight matchup between Magomed Ankalaev and Ion Cutelaba has been cancelled due to the latter’s positive test result for COVID-19.

5:47 – The UFC start time in Australia is traditionally an early morning. UFC Vegas 8 is scheduled to kick off at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST on Sunday, August 30. MMA fans can watch the event live on ESPN and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Rakic fight card

Main Card (11 am AEST / 9 am AWST)

Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Alexa Grasso

Ricardo Lamas vs. Bill Algeo

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba (Cancelled)

Preliminary Card (8 am AEST / 6 am AWST)

Maki Pitolo vs. Impa Kasanganay

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Zak Cummings

Alex Caceres vs. Austin Springer

Sean Brady vs. Christian Aguilera

Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire

Mallory Martin vs. Hannah Cifers