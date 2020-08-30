Search
UFC Vegas 8 live – results, updates, photos and videos

Parviz Iskenderov
Anthony Smith vs Aleksandar Rakic faceoff at UFC Vegas 8
Anthony Smith and Aleksandar Rakic faceoff at UFC Vegas 8 weigh-ins / Pic: UFC YouTube

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Rakic

UFC Vegas 8 features the eleven-fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on August 30 (AEST). In the main event former 205-pound title challenger Anthony Smith squares off against Aleksandar Rakic at light heavyweight. In the co-main event former 170-pound champion Robbie Lawler faces off Neil Magny at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

While the quick UFC Vegas 8 results can be found here, we are running a live blog below, featuring updates, highlights, videos, photos and more. Stay tuned.

UFC Vegas 8 live coverage

7:01 – UFC shared that “Mallory Martin finished Hannah Cifers despite a -27 significant strike differential. It’s the 2nd largest statistical comeback finish in UFC strawweight history. The record for SW belongs to the -37 differential for Alex Chambers in her win over Kailin Curran.”

6:57 – Up next is a welterweight matchup between Sean Brady and Christian Aguilera.

6:54 – Another finish prior to the final horn and another submission. Viana applies armbar to submit Whitmire in the first round. See the finish below.

5:27 – Moving on with another women’s MMA battle. Polyana Viana and Emily Whitmire meet at strawweight.

6:34 – Martin and Cifers do not go the distance. Although getting tagged in Round 1, Martin claimed the win via rear naked choke submission in Round 2. See the video of finish below.

6:11 – The first fight on the night is the women’s MMA contest between Mallory Martin and Hannah Cifers. The pair squares off at 117-pound catchweight, following the results off the official weigh-ins.

6:01 – This morning we learned that UFC Vegas 8 fight card suffered a blow and now proceeds with ten bouts. A light heavyweight matchup between Magomed Ankalaev and Ion Cutelaba has been cancelled due to the latter’s positive test result for COVID-19.

5:47 – The UFC start time in Australia is traditionally an early morning. UFC Vegas 8 is scheduled to kick off at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST on Sunday, August 30. MMA fans can watch the event live on ESPN and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC Vegas 8 schedule in Australia
UFC Vegas 8 schedule in Australia

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Rakic fight card

Main Card (11 am AEST / 9 am AWST)

Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Alexa Grasso

Ricardo Lamas vs. Bill Algeo

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba (Cancelled)

Preliminary Card (8 am AEST / 6 am AWST)

Maki Pitolo vs. Impa Kasanganay

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Zak Cummings

Alex Caceres vs. Austin Springer

Sean Brady vs. Christian Aguilera

Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire

Mallory Martin vs. Hannah Cifers

LNK Fight Night 16

August 29, 2020

Kickboxing

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic

August 29, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai

September 05, 2020

MMA

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr

November 28, 2020

Boxing

Results

No longer world champion: Stamp Fairtex drops Muay Thai title against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

0
The first two-sport titleholder in ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex no longer has the belt around her waist. Battling it out in Bangkok, Thailand on...

