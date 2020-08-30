Search
Watch: Alex Caceres chokes out newcomer Austin Springer at UFC Vegas 8

Parviz Iskenderov
Alex Caceres submits Austin Springer at UFC Vegas 8
Alex Caceres submits Austin Springer at UFC Vegas 8 / Pic: ESPNMMA Twitter

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic

The fourth bout at UFC Vegas 8 saw the fourth submission in a row. The contest featured Alex Caceres aka “Bruce Leeroy” facing off Austin Springer in a 151-pound catchweight. The latter, who stepped in on a short notice for Kevin Croom, missed featherweight limit.

The scheduled for three rounds matchup ended at 3:38. When Springer attempted to take his opponent down, Caceres turned it around and quickly applied a rear naked choke, forcing his opponent to tap out. One can say the latter almost went to sleep.

You can watch the video of finish below.

Alex Caceres scored the third win in a row and updated his record to 17-12, 1 NC. Austin Springer dropped to 12-4, which snapped his three-fight win streak, that he recorded prior to joining the UFC.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 8 Anthony Smith and Aleksandar Rakic battle it out at light heavyweight. Follow live blog and get the complete results here.

