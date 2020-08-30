UFC Vegas 8 results: Mallory Martin comes back in Round 2 to submit Hannah Cifers (video)

Women’s MMA bout between Mallory Martin and Hannah Cifers kicked off UFC Vegas 8 on August 30 (AEST). The pair squared off at 117-pound catchweight, after the latter missed the required strawweight limit.

Advertisements

The scheduled for three rounds bout didn’t go the distance. Martin was rocked in the first round, but managed to come back in Round 2 and took the win by submission. You can watch the video of finish below.

After being rocked in the first round, @MalloryyMartin got the sub in the second and let out a primal scream ? #UFCVegas8 pic.twitter.com/253aF10pWm — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 29, 2020

UFC announced that it was “a -27 significant strike differential” as well as the second largest statistical comeback finish in UFC strawweight history. The record for SW belongs to the -37 differential for Alex Chambers in her win over Kailin Curran.”

With the win Mallory Martin updated her record to 7-3 and record her first victory in the UFC. Hannah Cifers dropped to 10-7, loosing the fourth fight in a row.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 8, Anthony Smith and Aleksandar Rakic battle it out at light heavyweight. Follow the live blog, while the complete fight results can be found here.