UFC Vegas 8 results: Robbie Lawler suffers fourth defeat in a row, Neil Magny takes unanimous decision

Robbie Lawler and Neil Magny squared off in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 8 on Sunday, August 30 (AEST). The scheduled for three rounds clash of welterweights went a full distance.

In the end the judges’ decision went in favor of Magny. With a unanimous 30-27 decision he recorded the third straight victory and updated his record to 24-7.

On the other hand, former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler suffered the fourth defeat in a row and dropped to 28-15, 1 NC.

TOTAL DOMINATION.@NeilMagny puts on the performance of a lifetime to completely shut out Robbie Lawler #UFCVegas8 pic.twitter.com/mGahyUATTD — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) August 30, 2020

In the main event of UFC Vegas 8 Anthony Smith and Aleksandar Rakic battle it out at light heavyweight.

Follow live blog and get full fight results here.