Watch: Polyana Viana submits Emily Whitmire at UFC Vegas 8

Polyana Viana and Emily Whitmire squared off in the women’s strawweight battle at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic, taking place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on August 30 (AEST). As well as the first fight of the night, the women’s MMA contest didn’t go the distance.

It was all over in the opening round. Viana used armbar to secure the win over Whitmire at 1 minute and 53 seconds. You can watch the video of finish below.

With the win Polyana Viana rebounded from a three-fight losing streak and updated her record to 11-4. Emily Whitmire suffered the second defeat in a row and dropped to 4-4.

UFC also announced that Viana scored the fifth fastest submission at strawweight to date. Whitmire, meanwhile, is on the top spot.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 8 Anthony Smith meets Aleksandar Rakic in a five-round battle at light heavyweight. Follow live blog, and get full UFC Vegas 8 results here.