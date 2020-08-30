Watch: Sean Brady submits Christian Aguilera to remain undefeated at UFC Vegas 8

Following a pair of women’s MMA bouts, Sean Brady and Christian Aguilera meet in a welterweight matchups at UFC Vegas 8 on August 30 (AEST). The contest saw an ending prior to the final bell, as well as the first two bouts on the night.

It was all over at 1:47 into the second round, when Brady took the win via technical submission (guillotine choke). You can watch the video of finish from two angles below.

STILL UNDEFEATED!@seanbradymma puts his name on everybody's lips with a submission win in R2! #UFCVegas8 pic.twitter.com/AhDOJMKd1O — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) August 29, 2020

With the win Sean Brady remained undefeated, recording the 13th win overall and the third in the UFC. Christian Aguilera dropped to 14-7.

The headline-bout at UFC Vegas 8 features Anthony Smith up against Aleksandar Rakic at light heavyweight. Stay tuned with live blog and get full results here.