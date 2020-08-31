Brian Ortega vs Chan Sung Jung aka ‘The Korean Zombie’ official for UFC card on October 17

Featherweight bout between Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie” has been made official as a headliner of UFC Fight Night card scheduled for October 17. The location of the event yes to be determined with “Fight Island” on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE being a potential host.

ESPN initially indicated the matchup earlier this month. The promotion made it official today (via Twitter).

The pair was first set for an event in Busan, Korea last December. The contest fell off when Ortega withdrew suffering knee injury. “The Korean Zombie” instead faced Frankie Edgar and won the fight via first-round TKO.

Brian Ortega (14-1, 1 NC) was last in action back in December 2018, when he went up against then champion Max Holloway. “Blessed” retained the belt via fourth-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage), giving Ortega the first defeat in his career. Prior to that “T-City” was unbeaten, including victories over Edgar, Cub Swanson, Renato Moicano, among others.

Chan Sung Jung (16-5) is riding the two-win streak. He last fought in December 2019, when he stopped Edgar in Round 1, following the first-round TKO of Moicano.

The fight card is yet to be finalized. The announced to date list of matchups can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie

Chan Sung Jung vs. Brian Ortega

Gillian Robertson vs. Poliana Botelho

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Makhmud Muradov

Jimmy Crute vs. Modestas Bukauskas

John Phillips vs. Jun Yong Park

Jessica Andrade vs. Jessica Eye

Magomed Mustafaev vs. Renato Moicano

Claudio Silva vs. Muslim Salikhov