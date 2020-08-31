Search
UFC

Brian Ortega vs Chan Sung Jung aka ‘The Korean Zombie’ official for UFC card on October 17

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Korean Zombie
UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Korean Zombie

Featherweight bout between Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie” has been made official as a headliner of UFC Fight Night card scheduled for October 17. The location of the event yes to be determined with “Fight Island” on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE being a potential host.

Advertisements

ESPN initially indicated the matchup earlier this month. The promotion made it official today (via Twitter).

The pair was first set for an event in Busan, Korea last December. The contest fell off when Ortega withdrew suffering knee injury. “The Korean Zombie” instead faced Frankie Edgar and won the fight via first-round TKO.

Brian Ortega (14-1, 1 NC) was last in action back in December 2018, when he went up against then champion Max Holloway. “Blessed” retained the belt via fourth-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage), giving Ortega the first defeat in his career. Prior to that “T-City” was unbeaten, including victories over Edgar, Cub Swanson, Renato Moicano, among others.

Chan Sung Jung (16-5) is riding the two-win streak. He last fought in December 2019, when he stopped Edgar in Round 1, following the first-round TKO of Moicano.

The fight card is yet to be finalized. The announced to date list of matchups can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie

  • Chan Sung Jung vs. Brian Ortega
  • Gillian Robertson vs. Poliana Botelho
  • Krzysztof Jotko vs. Makhmud Muradov
  • Jimmy Crute vs. Modestas Bukauskas
  • John Phillips vs. Jun Yong Park
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Jessica Eye
  • Magomed Mustafaev vs. Renato Moicano
  • Claudio Silva vs. Muslim Salikhov
Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

Dana White’s Contender Series – September 1 fight card

UFC 0
The fifth week of the fourth season of Dana White's Contender Series takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 1....
Read more

Watch: Alistair Overeem stops Walt Harris in Round 2 at UFC Florida

UFC 0
Alistair Overeem is scheduled for his next appearance inside the Octagon, when he takes on Augusto Sakai this coming weekend in the...
Read more

Watch Anthony Smith vs Aleksandar Rakic full fight video highlights

UFC 0
Light Heavyweights Anthony Smith and Aleksandar Rakic squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 8. MMA event took place at UFC APEX in...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series – September 1 fight card

0
The fifth week of the fourth season of Dana White's Contender Series takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 1....
Read more
UFC

Watch: Alistair Overeem stops Walt Harris in Round 2 at UFC Florida

0
Alistair Overeem is scheduled for his next appearance inside the Octagon, when he takes on Augusto Sakai this coming weekend in the...
Read more
Photos

Zaur Dzhavadov vs Sebastian Fapso: Best photos from WKN International title fight

0
Check out some of the best photos by Boris Simson from WKN International middleweight championship bout between Zaur Dzhavadov and Sebastian Fapso...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series – September 1 fight card

0
The fifth week of the fourth season of Dana White's Contender Series takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 1....
Read more
UFC

Brian Ortega vs Chan Sung Jung aka ‘The Korean Zombie’ official for UFC card on October 17

0
Featherweight bout between Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung aka "The Korean Zombie" has been made official as a headliner of UFC...
Read more
Kickboxing

WKN returns to Northern Ireland: A ProKick Spooktacular Event in Belfast, October 31

0
The World Kickboxing Network has announced its return to the United Kingdom with the next Billy Murray Promotion scheduled for October 31....
Read more
UFC

Watch: Alistair Overeem stops Walt Harris in Round 2 at UFC Florida

0
Alistair Overeem is scheduled for his next appearance inside the Octagon, when he takes on Augusto Sakai this coming weekend in the...
Read more
Photos

Zaur Dzhavadov vs Sebastian Fapso: Best photos from WKN International title fight

0
Check out some of the best photos by Boris Simson from WKN International middleweight championship bout between Zaur Dzhavadov and Sebastian Fapso...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai

September 5, 2020

MMA

Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida 2

September 11, 2020

MMA

Bellator 246: Archuleta vs. Mix

September 11, 2020

MMA

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr

November 28, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Results

No longer world champion: Stamp Fairtex drops Muay Thai title against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

0
The first two-sport titleholder in ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex no longer has the belt around her waist. Battling it out in Bangkok, Thailand on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097