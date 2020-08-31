Search
UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series – September 1 fight card

Parviz Iskenderov
Dana White's Contender Series
Dana White's Contender Series / Pic: UFC Twitter

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 4, Week 5

The fifth week of the fourth season of Dana White’s Contender Series takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 1. The fight card features five bouts, featuring athletes squaring off inside the Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Light Heavyweights William Knight (7-1) and Cody Brundage (5-0) battle it out in the headliner of the upcoming show. The complete lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

The results from the previous show and contract winners can be found here.

Dana White’s Contender Series 31 fight card

  • Cody Brundage vs. William Knight
  • Dennis Buzukja vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
  • Jimmy Flick vs. Nate Smith
  • Jose Johnson vs. Ronnie Lawrence
  • Chase Gibson vs. Tucker Lutz
