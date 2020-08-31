Dana White’s Contender Series – September 1 fight card

The fifth week of the fourth season of Dana White’s Contender Series takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on September 1. The fight card features five bouts, featuring athletes squaring off inside the Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Light Heavyweights William Knight (7-1) and Cody Brundage (5-0) battle it out in the headliner of the upcoming show. The complete lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

Dana White’s Contender Series 31 fight card

Cody Brundage vs. William Knight

Dennis Buzukja vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Jimmy Flick vs. Nate Smith

Jose Johnson vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Chase Gibson vs. Tucker Lutz