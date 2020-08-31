Search
WKN returns to Northern Ireland: A ProKick Spooktacular Event in Belfast, October 31

Parviz Iskenderov
A ProKick Spooktacular Event
A ProKick Spooktacular Event scheduled for October 31, 2020 at Stormont Hotel Belfast

Bash 'N' Mash - A Formal Dinner Show

The World Kickboxing Network has announced its return to the United Kingdom with the next Billy Murray Promotion scheduled for October 31. A ProKick Spooktacular Event takes place at Stormont Hotel in Belfast, Northern Ireland, presenting “Bash ‘N’ Mash – A Formal Dinner Show”.

The event will see a trio of rising stars “made in ProKick” – Grace Goody, James Braniff and Jay Snoddon. This past March they traveled and competed in Japan, and are now set to battle it out in front of their home crowd, contesting for titles.

“On 15th March 2020, they stepped into the ring in Tokyo and well and truly made a name for themselves and the ProKick gym,” reads the announcement on prokick.com. “Grace Goody was crowned K1 amateur kickboxing champion, a first for a female outside of Japan. James Braniff was a close runner up in his final and Jay Snoddon avenged his last Japanese outing with a points win over a tough opponent.”

“Making their way home from the land of the rising sun, it became clear that they were coming back to a very different Northern Ireland that they had left only a week before. Schools were closing, shops were closing and the gym was also closing. Lockdown had begun. No time to celebrate, no time to share stories, no time to recognise the enormous amount of hard work that Grace, Jay and James had invested in this part of their journey. Until now…”

Belfast, Northern Ireland was set to host Kickboxing World Championship this past June. Due to pandemic, the WKN welterweight title fight between local Johnny “Swift” Smith and Yohe Fujioka of Japan, as well as the rest of fight card, was postponed.

The announced A ProKick Spooktacular Event on October 31 in Belfast will mark a kick off of a new era of international kickboxing events produced in Northern Ireland. The matchups and more information is expected to follow in the coming weeks.

The 2018 edition of “Bash ‘N’ Bash” saw K-1 kickboxing legend, “Mr Perfect” himself, Ernesto Hoost in attendance. Check out the video below.

