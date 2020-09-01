BRAVE CF 41: Fakhreddine challenges Gaucho for middleweight title in Bahrain

One of the biggest Middle Eastern superstars of all time will finally have the chance to crown his legendary career with a world title. BRAVE Combat Federation officials announced that Mohammad “The Latest” Fakhreddine will be challenging the undisputed champion Daniel “Gaucho” for the Middleweight title.

Fakhreddine vs Gaucho will be the main event of BRAVE CF 41, the first out of three consecutive fight nights that the truly global MMA promotion will host in its home country of Bahrain. The closed-doors event is set to take place on September 17.

2020 has been a tough year for Fakhreddine so far. In May, amid the worldwide turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Lebanese star lost his house and most of his belongings in a fire. Thankfully, Fakhreddine was able to rescue his family safely and no one got injured.

Now ready to fight again after a great 2019 inside the BRAVE CF arena, Fakhreddine is looking to make the most out of this chance, which would write a happy ending, with him finally becoming the world champion, to a year full of challenging and difficult moments.

At the other side of the cage, though, he will have a very motivated foe in Daniel “Gaucho”. The Brazilian powerhouse is on a five-win streak, including two consecutive knockouts under BRAVE CF’s banner and will be putting his Middleweight world title on the line for the very first time.

Last December, Gaucho, who fights out of Curitiba, Brazil, traveled all the way to South Africa to fight the hometown hero Chad Hanekom for the inaugural BRAVE CF Middleweight championship. The CM System athlete won with a brutal KO, silencing the crowd.

BRAVE CF 41 takes place on September 17, in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The event will be followed by BRAVE CF 42 and 43, both also scheduled to take place at BRAVE Combat Federation’s home soil.