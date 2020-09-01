Daniel Cormier can’t fight father time, still believes can beat Stipe Miocic

Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier is done fighting. He officially confirmed his retirement today on the “DC & Helwani” show on the ESPN MMA YouTube. The announcement follows his post-fight statement on social media mid August, after the defeat he suffered against the reigning heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in their trilogy fight.

Advertisements

“Am I done fighting? Yeah, I am not gonna fight anymore,” Daniel Cormier said. “I was talking to Joe Rogan after the fight, and I told him my interest is fighting for championships, and I can’t imagine with a loss that I would be fighting for a belt again. I lost two fights in a row for the first time in my career. You’ve got to understand when it’s time, and the reality is part of the reason I got hit with that right hand by Stipe is because I’m older. You can’t fight father time.”

While two of their first bouts ended prior to the final horn, Cormier vs Miocic 3 went a full five-round championship distance. In the end the latter earned the win and retained his belt by unanimous decision (watch full fight highlights here).

“At 41 years old, I fought the heavyweight champion of the world three rounds to two with the idea that I wanted to win. I didn’t go in there trying to give a good account of myself. I wanted to win the fight and I still believe I can beat Stipe Miocic. But every day that passes, it doesn’t work in my favor.”

“All these young guys, they just continue to improve, they continue to train and get better, and they stay younger. They stay a lot younger.”

“Even with [Jon] Jones when I fought the first time. [I was] 35 years old. He was maybe 26, 25, something like that. Those guys are still young. Every day that goes by, my time just kind of gets a little bit more in the rearview. Yeah, I am not gonna be fighting anymore.”

Cormier fought Jon Jones twice. Their first fight in January 25 ended in favor of then light heavyweight champion, “Bones”, who earned a unanimous decision. The rematch in July 2017, was also initially a win for Jones, who KO’d Cormier. The result was later ruled “No Contest” after Jones failed drug test, and Cormier, then defending titleholder, was reinstated as champion.

Daniel Cormier is the first man who held UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight titles simultaneously. Future hall of famer retires with the record of 22-3, 1 NC.