Muay Thai

ONE Championship: A New Breed 2 fight card set for September 11

Parviz Iskenderov

The second edition of “A New Breed” produced by ONE Championship is scheduled for broadcast this coming Friday, September 11. The bouts have been already contested in Bangkok, Thailand, while the fight results are yet to be revealed.

A pre-recorded ONE: A New Breed 2 event features a total of six bouts. The fight card comprises kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA matchups.

The headliner of the show will see Pongsiri PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym squaring off against Sean Clancy in a three-rounder in Muay Thai. Also on the card Superlek Kiatmoo9 faces off Fahdi Khaled in flyweight kickboxing, and Abu Muslim Alikhanov and Pascal Jaskiewiez do MMA battle at lightweight.

Get ONE Championship: A New Breed 2 fight card below.

ONE: A New Breed fight card

Bantamweight Pongsiri PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym vs. Sean Clancy (Muay Thai)

Flyweight Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Fahdi Khaled (Kickboxing)

53.7 kg catchweight Supergirl Jaroonsak Muaythai vs. Milagros Lopez (Muay Thai)

67.5 kg catchweight Prach Buapa vs. Brogan Stewart-Ng (MMA)

Lightweight Abu Muslim Alikhanov vs. Pascal Jaskiewiez (MMA)

Lightweight Witchayakorn Niamthanom vs. Khalid Friggini (MMA)

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097