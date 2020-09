Augusto Sakai goes up against fellow-heavyweight Alistair Overeem this coming weekend in the headliner of UFC Vegas 9. Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, featuring the Brazilian MMA fighter in his 2018 bout on his home soil at Dana White’s Contender Series, where he stopped his country-patriot Marcos Conrado in the second round to earn a promotional contract. You can watch it up top.