Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 5 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 31 took place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, September 1. The fight card featured five bouts, with the athletes battling it out inside the Octagon, aspiring to earn a promotional contract.

The headline-bout saw Melsik Baghdasaryan scoring a unanimous decision against Dennis Buzukja after three rounds at featherweight. The complete results can be found below.

Dana White’s Contender Series 31 results

Melsik Baghdasaryan def. Dennis Buzukja via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Jimmy Flick def. Nate Smith by submission (arm-triangle choke, R3 at 3:15)

Ronnie Lawrence def. Jose Johnson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

William Knight def. Cody Brundage by TKO (strikes, R1 at 2:23)

Tucker Lutz def. Chase Gibson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC contract winners

William Knight, Jimmy Flick and Ronnie Lawrence earned UFC contracts. Despite coming out victorious, Melsik Baghdasaryan and Tucker Lutz are yet to join the Ultimate Fighting Championship.