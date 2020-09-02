Search
UFC

Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz 2 to headline UFC fight card in January 2021

Parviz Iskenderov
Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz
Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz in their first fight at UFC 244 / Pic: UFC Facebook

UFC welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz might do it again. The pair is expected to square off in the rematch, battling it out in the headliner of pay-per-view fight card in January 2021.

Advertisements

TMZ was first to make the news, announcing that Masvidal vs Diaz 2 would take place at UFC 256 on December 12. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported (via Twitter) that UFC President Dana White confirmed that the matchup is being targeted. Yet, no contracts have been signed, and the date “still needs to be worked out”. January 2021 is being a “possibility”.

Jorge Masvidal (35-14) and Nate Diaz (20-12) first met in November 2019. The “Baddest Mother F**ker” contest headlined UFC 244 live on pay-per-view.

The fight was stopped in the third round by the doctor, due to a cut over Diaz’s right eye. As a result Masvidal took a symbolic “BMF” belt by TKO.

Jorge Masvidal takes BMF belt
“The Rock” Dwayne Johnson awards Jorge Masvidal with the “BMF” belt / Pic: UFC Facebook

The pair initially showed their will to square off for the second time. Dana White did not appear that enthusiastic, as “BMF” clash was meant to be “one and done”.

It now appears that they may run it again.

Masvidal was in action this past July on “Fight Island”. He took a championship fight against the reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on a few days notice, replacing Gilbert Burns, who tested positive for COVID-19. Usman retained his belt by unanimous decision (watch full fight highlights here).

Diaz hasn’t stepped inside the Octagon since their first encounter with Masvidal.

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

Preview Overeem vs Sakai at UFC Vegas 9 (video)

UFC 0
Former K-1 and Strikeforce heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem goes up against Augusto Sakai this coming weekend in the main event of UFC...
Read more

Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns gets new date, joins UFC 256 fight card on December 12

UFC 0
A new date has been announced today for Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns fight. The championship bout featuring the defending welterweight champion...
Read more

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 5 results and UFC contract winners

Results 0
Dana White's Contender Series 31 took place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, September 1. The fight card featured five bouts, with...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Preview Overeem vs Sakai at UFC Vegas 9 (video)

0
Former K-1 and Strikeforce heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem goes up against Augusto Sakai this coming weekend in the main event of UFC...
Read more
UFC

Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz 2 to headline UFC fight card in January 2021

0
UFC welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz might do it again. The pair is expected to square off in the rematch, battling it out...
Read more
UFC

Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns gets new date, joins UFC 256 fight card on December 12

0
A new date has been announced today for Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns fight. The championship bout featuring the defending welterweight champion...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

Preview Overeem vs Sakai at UFC Vegas 9 (video)

0
Former K-1 and Strikeforce heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem goes up against Augusto Sakai this coming weekend in the main event of UFC...
Read more
UFC

Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz 2 to headline UFC fight card in January 2021

0
UFC welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz might do it again. The pair is expected to square off in the rematch, battling it out...
Read more
UFC

Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns gets new date, joins UFC 256 fight card on December 12

0
A new date has been announced today for Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns fight. The championship bout featuring the defending welterweight champion...
Read more
Press Release

Lucas Martins vs Luan Santiago 2 co-headlines BRAVE CF 41

0
Two of the best lightweights to ever grace the sport of Mixed Martial Arts, and former foes in one of the most exciting title...
Read more
Results

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 5 results and UFC contract winners

0
Dana White's Contender Series 31 took place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, September 1. The fight card featured five bouts, with...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai

September 5, 2020

MMA

Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida 2

September 11, 2020

MMA

Bellator 246: Archuleta vs. Mix

September 11, 2020

MMA

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr

November 28, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC Vegas 8 results, Smith vs Rakic

0
UFC Vegas 8 features ten bouts on Sunday, August 30 (AEST / AWST) at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The main event is...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097