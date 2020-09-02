Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz 2 to headline UFC fight card in January 2021

UFC welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz might do it again. The pair is expected to square off in the rematch, battling it out in the headliner of pay-per-view fight card in January 2021.

TMZ was first to make the news, announcing that Masvidal vs Diaz 2 would take place at UFC 256 on December 12. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported (via Twitter) that UFC President Dana White confirmed that the matchup is being targeted. Yet, no contracts have been signed, and the date “still needs to be worked out”. January 2021 is being a “possibility”.

Jorge Masvidal (35-14) and Nate Diaz (20-12) first met in November 2019. The “Baddest Mother F**ker” contest headlined UFC 244 live on pay-per-view.

The fight was stopped in the third round by the doctor, due to a cut over Diaz’s right eye. As a result Masvidal took a symbolic “BMF” belt by TKO.

The pair initially showed their will to square off for the second time. Dana White did not appear that enthusiastic, as “BMF” clash was meant to be “one and done”.

It now appears that they may run it again.

Masvidal was in action this past July on “Fight Island”. He took a championship fight against the reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on a few days notice, replacing Gilbert Burns, who tested positive for COVID-19. Usman retained his belt by unanimous decision (watch full fight highlights here).

Diaz hasn’t stepped inside the Octagon since their first encounter with Masvidal.