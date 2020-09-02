Search
UFC

Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns gets new date, joins UFC 256 fight card on December 12

Parviz Iskenderov
Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns
Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns / Pic: UFC

A new date has been announced today for Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns fight. The championship bout featuring the defending welterweight champion up against No.1-ranked contender has been rescheduled for December 12 at UFC 256.

Advertisements

TMZ was first to report. ESPN confirmed with Dana White that the matchup is “targeted for UFC 256”. The location accommodating the pay-per-view fight card is yet to be determined.

Kamaru Usman (17-1) and Gilbert Burns (19-3) were initially set to battle it out in July at UFC 251 on “Fight Island”. The bout fell off when the challenger was forced to withdraw due to positive test for coronavirus.

Usman instead fought Jorge Masvidal, who took the fight on a few days notice. The champion retained his belt by unanimous decision after five rounds, and made the second successful defense of his title.

Prior to that “The Nigerian Nightmare” stopped Colby Covington in the fifth round, after claiming the belt against former champion Tyron Woodley by unanimous decision. He hasn’t been beaten since May 2013.

Burns was last in action this past May, when he scored a unanimous decision Woodley. Before that he TKO’d Demian Maia in Round 1 and took a pair of UD against Gunnar Nelson and Alexey Kunchenko. He is riding the six-fight win streak.

Among other bouts, UFC 256 is scheduled to feature two-division champion Amanda Nunes in defense of her featherweight title against Megan Anderson.

UFC 256 fight card

  • Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson
  • Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns
Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

Preview Overeem vs Sakai at UFC Vegas 9 (video)

UFC 0
Former K-1 and Strikeforce heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem goes up against Augusto Sakai this coming weekend in the main event of UFC...
Read more

Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz 2 to headline UFC fight card in January 2021

UFC 0
UFC welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz might do it again. The pair is expected to square off in the rematch, battling it out...
Read more

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 5 results and UFC contract winners

Results 0
Dana White's Contender Series 31 took place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, September 1. The fight card featured five bouts, with...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Preview Overeem vs Sakai at UFC Vegas 9 (video)

0
Former K-1 and Strikeforce heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem goes up against Augusto Sakai this coming weekend in the main event of UFC...
Read more
UFC

Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz 2 to headline UFC fight card in January 2021

0
UFC welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz might do it again. The pair is expected to square off in the rematch, battling it out...
Read more
UFC

Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns gets new date, joins UFC 256 fight card on December 12

0
A new date has been announced today for Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns fight. The championship bout featuring the defending welterweight champion...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

Preview Overeem vs Sakai at UFC Vegas 9 (video)

0
Former K-1 and Strikeforce heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem goes up against Augusto Sakai this coming weekend in the main event of UFC...
Read more
UFC

Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz 2 to headline UFC fight card in January 2021

0
UFC welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz might do it again. The pair is expected to square off in the rematch, battling it out...
Read more
UFC

Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns gets new date, joins UFC 256 fight card on December 12

0
A new date has been announced today for Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns fight. The championship bout featuring the defending welterweight champion...
Read more
Press Release

Lucas Martins vs Luan Santiago 2 co-headlines BRAVE CF 41

0
Two of the best lightweights to ever grace the sport of Mixed Martial Arts, and former foes in one of the most exciting title...
Read more
Results

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 5 results and UFC contract winners

0
Dana White's Contender Series 31 took place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, September 1. The fight card featured five bouts, with...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai

September 5, 2020

MMA

Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida 2

September 11, 2020

MMA

Bellator 246: Archuleta vs. Mix

September 11, 2020

MMA

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr

November 28, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC Vegas 8 results, Smith vs Rakic

0
UFC Vegas 8 features ten bouts on Sunday, August 30 (AEST / AWST) at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The main event is...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097