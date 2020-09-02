Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns gets new date, joins UFC 256 fight card on December 12

A new date has been announced today for Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns fight. The championship bout featuring the defending welterweight champion up against No.1-ranked contender has been rescheduled for December 12 at UFC 256.

TMZ was first to report. ESPN confirmed with Dana White that the matchup is “targeted for UFC 256”. The location accommodating the pay-per-view fight card is yet to be determined.

Kamaru Usman (17-1) and Gilbert Burns (19-3) were initially set to battle it out in July at UFC 251 on “Fight Island”. The bout fell off when the challenger was forced to withdraw due to positive test for coronavirus.

Usman instead fought Jorge Masvidal, who took the fight on a few days notice. The champion retained his belt by unanimous decision after five rounds, and made the second successful defense of his title.

Prior to that “The Nigerian Nightmare” stopped Colby Covington in the fifth round, after claiming the belt against former champion Tyron Woodley by unanimous decision. He hasn’t been beaten since May 2013.

Burns was last in action this past May, when he scored a unanimous decision Woodley. Before that he TKO’d Demian Maia in Round 1 and took a pair of UD against Gunnar Nelson and Alexey Kunchenko. He is riding the six-fight win streak.

Among other bouts, UFC 256 is scheduled to feature two-division champion Amanda Nunes in defense of her featherweight title against Megan Anderson.

UFC 256 fight card

Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns