Lucas Martins vs Luan Santiago 2 co-headlines BRAVE CF 41

Two of the best lightweights to ever grace the sport of Mixed Martial Arts, and former foes in one of the most exciting title fights in the history of BRAVE Combat Federation, will meet again inside the cage. BRAVE CF officials announced that the rematch between Lucas Martins and Luan Santiago will be the co-main event of the evening for BRAVE CF 41, which takes place in Bahrain, on September 17th.

Advertisements

The first time Mineiro and Santiago met inside the BRAVE CF arena was in their home country of Brazil. Back in 2018, at BRAVE CF 11, Miau and Mineiro faced each other for the Lightweight interim title.

In a fight of the year contender and very close contest, Mineiro took the edge, after going for a takedown in the final seconds of the fight, in which Santiago ended up injuring his elbow and losing via technical knockout.

The decision became even more iconic and dramatic when the scorecards were seen. That’s because the three judges scoring the bout were giving Luan Santiago the victory up to the point in which he got injured and lost the fight.

The following years were bright for both Brazilian stars, with Mineiro not only being promoted to linear champion a few months later but also taking a shot at the Featherweight title in 2019.

Santiago made his way back to the top after the traumatic defeat and became the Lightweight world champion, with a knockout-of-the-year KO over Jordan’s Abdul Kareem Al Selwady.

Being two of the best Lightweight fighters in the world and having a history with the BRAVE Combat Federation belt, both Mineiro and Santiago expect to take a shot against the current champion Cleiton “Predator” Silva with a win in the much-anticipated rematch.

Lucas Martins holds a professional record of 20 wins and only 5 losses and is currently coming off two title fights in-a-row. Luan “Miau” Santiago boasts a pro record of 15 wins and only four losses. The CM System striker won his last BRAVE CF appearance via split decision, against Russia’s Gadzhimusa Gadzhiev.

BRAVE CF 41 takes place on September 17, in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The event will be the first of three consecutive dates scheduled to the promotion’s home country, in a sequence labeled as “Kombat Kingdom”. This first card will be headlined by the Middleweight title fight between Daniel Pereira and Mohammad Fakhreddine.