Charles Jourdain vs Joshua Culibao joins UFC Fight Night card on October 3

The scheduled for October 3 UFC Fight Night on “Fight Island” received a new bout. The contest features Charles Jourdain of Canada up against Joshua Culibao of Australia in a three-round battle at featherweight.

The promotion made Jourdain vs Culibao official today.

Charles Jourdain (10-3) was in action this past June when he suffered the defeat by split decision against Andre Fili. Prior to that he stopped Doo Ho Choi in the second round, and dropped a unanimous decision against Desmond Green.

Joshua Culibao (8-1) also lost his previous bout. Making his debut inside the Octagon this past February at UFC Auckland he was stopped by Jalin Turner in Round 2. Prior to that he was unbeaten in all eight of his professional MMA outings.

The main event at UFC Fight Night on October 3 features the women’s MMA bout between former bantamweight champion Holly Holm and Irene Aldana. While the fight card is yet to be finalized, the announced to date list of matchups can be found below.

Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana

Yorgan de Castro vs. Carlos Felipe

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Germaine de Randamie vs. Julianna Pena

Tanner Boser vs. Andrei Arlovski

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Carlos Condit vs. Court McGee

Tom Breese vs. Roman Kopylov

Nicco Montaño vs. Julia Avila

Charles Jourdain vs. Josh Culibao

Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira

