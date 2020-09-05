Search
The Golden Boy: Watch Oscar De La Hoya in 1997 fight against Hector Camacho

Those, who follow boxing have definitely heard about the announced comeback of Oscar De La Hoya. “The Golden Boy” joins the list of legends, including Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, who look to throw more punches inside the squared circle. Here is a full fight video throwback, courtesy of DAZN, featuring former multi-division champion, De La Hoya in defense of the WBC welterweight belt against Hector Camacho in September 1997 in San Antonio, TX. Watch it up top.

