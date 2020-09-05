Search
Felipe Silva vs Sam Patterson joins BRAVE CF 41

Lightweights Sam Patterson and Felipe Silva to collide at BRAVE CF 41
Lightweights Sam Patterson and Felipe Silva to collide at BRAVE CF 41

The fight card for the first Kombat Kingdom event is shaping up to be a great one for fans, as two of the best strikers in the lightweight division have agreed to face each other at BRAVE CF 41, which takes place in Bahrain, on September 17th. Veteran Felipe Silva will look to put the brakes on the rise of Englishman Sam Patterson in a bout set for the main card.

Felipe Silva is the head striking coach of the famed CM System team, which will have two other athletes competing in the same evening – Daniel Gaucho defends his middleweight world title against Mohammad Fakhreddine in the main event, while former lightweight champion Luan Santiago looks for revenge against Lucas Martins.

Silva is coming off a defeat at last year’s BRAVE CF 29, but his debut for the organization was a sensational one as he knocked out Dumar Roa at BRAVE CF 26, in Colombia, in front of his opponent’s home fans.

Meanwhile, Patterson has been on the rise since signing for BRAVE CF. Following a draw against Ahmed Amir, “The Future” won the biggest fight of his career when he submitted Cian Cowley at BRAVE CF 33, in Saudi Arabia. Now he will look to continue climbing up the ranks against a veteran in Felipe.

BRAVE CF 41 is the first of three shows taking place in Bahrain, at the Kombat Kingdom series. A week after September 17th, BRAVE CF 42 takes place also in the Kingdom, while BRAVE CF 43 closes the series on October 1st.

