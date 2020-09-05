Search
Jamel Herring vs Jonathan Oquendo results

Parviz Iskenderov
Jamel Herring vs Jonathan Oquendo
Jamel Herring and Jonathan Oquendo faceoff at press conference / Pic: SemperFiHerring Facebook

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN Plus

Jamel Herring (21-2, 10 KOs) is making the second defense of his WBO junior lightweight title against challenger Jonathan Oquendo (31-6, 19 KOs) on September 5. The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card live on ESPN Plus from MGM Grand.

In the co-main event Steven Nelson (16-0, 13 KOs) and DeAndre Ware (13-2-2, 8 KOs) battle it out for NABO super middleweight title. The full fight card can be found below. (Weigh-in results and video here).

Boxing fans can watch Herring vs Oquendo live on ESPN Plus. The main card is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm ET, following the undercard kickoff at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT (date and start time in Australia here).

Get Herring vs. Uquendo results below.

Herring vs. Oquendo results

Jamel Herring vs. Jonathan Oquendo

Steven Nelson vs. DeAndre Ware

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Janiel Rivera

Jared Anderson vs. Rodney Hernandez

D’Andre Smith vs. Benjamin Whitaker

Ruben Cervera vs. Rennard Oliver

Edward Vazquez vs. Adan Ochoa

Rashiem Jefferson vs. Jose Martinez

Boxing

