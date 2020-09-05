Herring vs Oquendo start time, how to watch, full fight card

Top Rank Boxing presents its next fight card on Saturday, September 5 from the MGM Grand. The main event features WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring (21-2, 10 KOs) making the second defense of his belt against Jonathan Oquendo (31-6, 19 KOs). The World Championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Advertisements

The co-main event is a scheduled for ten rounds battle between Steven Nelson (16-0, 13 KOs) and DeAndre Ware (13-2-2, 8 KOs) with NABO super middleweight title on the line. The full Herring vs Oquendo fight card can be found below (weigh-in results and video here).

How to watch Jamel Herring vs Jonathan Oquendo live

Boxing fans can watch Herring vs Oquendo live on ESPN Plus. The date and start time in the United States is scheduled for Saturday, September 5 at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT when the action begins on the undercard card. The main card is set for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

In Australia the schedule converts to Sunday, September 6 at 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST for the main card, following the Herring vs Oquendo undercard kicking off at 9:30 am AEST / 7:30 am AWST.

Herring vs Oquendo fight card

Jamel Herring (c) vs. Jonathan Oquendo – 12 rounds, WBO junior lightweight world title

Steven Nelson vs. DeAndre Ware – 10 rounds, NABO super middleweight title

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Janiel Rivera – 8 rounds, light flyweight

Jared Anderson vs. Rodney Hernandez – 6 rounds, heavyweight

D’Andre Smith vs. Benjamin Whitaker – 6 rounds, welterweight

Ruben Cervera vs. Rennard Oliver – 6 rounds, junior lightweight

Edward Vazquez vs. Adan Ochoa – 6 rounds, junior lightweight

Rashiem Jefferson vs. Jose Martinez – 4 rounds, featherweight