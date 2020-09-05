Jamel Herring vs Jonathan Oquendo weigh-in results (video)

Jamel Herring makes the second defense of his WBO junior lightweight title against challenger Jonathan Oquendo. The pair headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card live on ESPN+ from the MGM Grand Conference Center.

Advertisements

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official. Get Herring vs Oquendo weigh-in results and full fight card below.

Herring vs Oquendo weigh-in results

Jamel Herring (129.5) vs. Jonathan Oquendo (129.6)

Steven Nelson (167.6) vs. DeAndre Ware (168)

Jesse Rodriguez (109.2) vs. Janiel Rivera (109.3)

Jared Anderson (247.2) vs. Rodney Hernandez (255.2)

D’Andre Smith (147.4) vs. Benjamin Whitaker (149.8)

Ruben Cervera (130.3) vs. Rennard Oliver (130.5)

Edward Vazquez (127.3) vs. Adan Ochoa (127.1)

Rashiem Jefferson (125) vs. Jose Martinez (125.1)