Lethwei Showcase: Antonio Faria defends WLC light welterweight title against Francisco Jose Vinuelas

Gerald Ng
WLC: Lethwei Showcase set for September 25

World Lethwei Championship (WLC), the world’s largest bareknuckle fighting organisation, has announced its next spectacle set to be broadcast on September 25 from an undisclosed location. In the main event of “Lethwei Showcase”, the WLC light welterweight title will be on the line as Portuguese champion Antonio Faria (3-0) defends his belt against Spanish veteran Francisco Jose Vinuelas.

Antonio Faria has the most knockouts in World Lethwei Championship to date, and he has never seen the judges’ scorecards in three of his outings. His bouts have been immortalized as some of the most exciting fights in lethwei history. At WLC: Mighty Warrios last February, he defeated Saw Htoo Aung to become the inaugural WLC light welterweight champion and will now defend his belt for the first time.

Francisco Jose Vinuelas is a veteran of the Chinese mixed martial arts and kickboxing circuits. In his two-decade long martial arts career, he has amassed more than 60 official fights across all disciplines. He started out in Vale Tudo competitions as a teenager before moving on to focus on mixed martial arts and now looks to take the next step by becoming champion in Lethwei.

“As the world’s largest lethwei organisation, World Lethwei Championship is excited to continue showcase the world-class talent in the sport of lethwei. The upcoming event will be a night to remember as the knockout king of lethwei, Antonio Faria, returns to action against his toughest opponent yet, Spain’s Francisco Jose Vinuelas. This bout, along with other great bouts on this fight card, will be a testament to the shining qualities of lethwei,” said WLC chairman Zay Thiha.

The fight fans can watch WLC: Lethwei Showcase on UFC Fight Pass, Canal+ and other broadcast partners across 100 countries. The date and start time is scheduled for September 25 at 6.30pm Myanmar time, 5am Pacific Time, 8am Eastern Time, 1pm London Time.

Latest NewsLethwei

